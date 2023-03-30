Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador delighted to return at Newcastle and Lincoln day from Doncaster

Hollie Doyle returns with a ride at Newcastle on Friday followed by four at the Flat season opener from Doncaster on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

It's such a relief to finally be back in the saddle at Newcastle on Friday evening after fracturing my elbow and sustaining ligament damage in that awful fall at Wolverhampton in mid-January.

It's been a long, frustrating road back to fitness, including an operation a few weeks ago, but thanks largely to the team of physios at Oaksey House in Lambourn, I'm fit and ready to go for the start of the new Flat season.

The one-on-one treatment I've received there on a daily basis from Anna Fisher, Rob Treviss and Heidi Preece has been invaluable in getting back so soon. I probably haven't been the most patient but they've got me there!

I've also been back riding out at Archie Watson's and Andrew Balding's this week and it's really whetted my appetite for the new season ahead.

There's a buzz of excitement around Archie's Saxon Gate Stables in anticipation of the new season. We have a lovely bunch of two-year-olds and it's great to see our Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell looking so well after his long lay-off.

Hoping for a winning return at Newcastle

RHYTHM N HOOVES should give me a good chance of riding a winner at the first attempt in the Top Odds Every Day At BetUK Restricted Novice Stakes (5.50) at Newcastle.

I haven't sat on him at home but he ran a race full of promise on debut over five furlongs at Wolverhampton for Hector Crouch two weeks ago, finishing well clear of the rest in second.

It's an open race but Archie has a great record up there and this gelding should definitely appreciate the stiffer track.

Revich out to spring Lincoln surprise

I enjoy riding for Newmarket trainer Richard Spencer who can be relied upon for always having his horses fit and ready to go.

He's booked me for his 50/1 outsider REVICH in the first big race of the new season, the Pertemps Network Lincoln Handicap (3.35) at Doncaster on Saturday.

I've never ridden the seven-year-old but he's got winning form over a mile and is effective on soft ground so the easy conditions on Town Moor should be in his favour.

Revich is drawn low in stall five but I'm happy enough with that as I'm not that far away from the likely favourite Al Mubhir and the fancied Baradar.

A star is often born in the Lincoln and William Haggas' Al Mubhir fits the bill. He'll be well prepared for this first assignment of the new season and could easily be a Group horse in the making despite his rating of 97.

Image: Revich, ridden by jockey Angus Villiers (second left), wins the Virgin Bet Handicap at Ayr

Ground ideal for Nicholls' sprinter

WILDERNESS GIRL is an interesting contender in the first Listed race of the season on turf, the Pertemps Network Cammidge Trophy (3.00) at Doncaster.

Adrian Nicholls has acquired this filly from Andrew Balding who had a near miss with her in a Listed race at ParisLongchamp in October.

I've had a lot of fun riding for Adrian and his wife Claire on that lovely filly Mo Celita who won a Listed race for us at Deauville in 2021 so it would be nice to achieve some black type with this four-year-old, too.

This looks a strong renewal with the likes of Group Two winner El Caballo and Stewards' Cup hero Commanche Falls in the line-up but Wilderness Girl is officially rated 100 and has excelled on testing ground so I'm hoping for a good run, despite her big odds.

Image: Wilderness Girl wins the Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood

Tempus has strong chance in Listed Mile

Archie Watson's TEMPUS ran well to be second in last year's running of the Pertemps Network Doncaster Mile (4.10) and I don't see why he can't go one better this time.

He's won two Group Threes since beating all but the classy Chindit and is fit from two starts this year, the latest a creditable run on rough ground in a valuable race in Qatar at the end of February.

Galloping tracks like Doncaster suit him and he enjoys easy ground, too, so he looks set for another solid performance en route to more Group assignments as the season unfolds.

Image: Tempus and Doyle (gold and navy) stretch clear to win at Ascot

Ribal ready for step up in trip

I called into Kingsclere to ride work on my boss' promising three-year-old RIBAL the other day and couldn't be happier with him ahead of his seasonal reappearance in the Pertemps Network Maiden Stakes (4.45) at Doncaster.

Andrew Balding has Imad Alsagar's colt in great shape for this maiden on a track he'll enjoy and I've no doubt he's ready for the step up to 10 furlongs.

Ribal showed plenty of promise last season, finishing a good third in a mile novice at Newmarket in October, and has grown and strengthened over the winter. He's without doubt one of my best chances of an opening-day winner.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.