Racing League jockeys draft: Oisin Murphy picked for Scotland with defending champion Saffie Osborne back with Wales & The West

Scotland has selected former champion Oisin Murphy in this year’s Racing League jockeys draft, with Saffie Osborne back on team Wales & The West as they aim to defend their title.

Trainer Jamie Osborne returns once more to manage the 2022 winners and sticks with three of last year's seven riders, including daughter Saffie, who clinched the top jockey prize with a dramatic final-day treble at Newcastle.

Osborne also keeps faith with David Egan and Adam Kirby, while Rhys Clutterbuck, Ross Coakley, Tom Queally and Trevor Whelan are all new names on the squad.

Frankie Dettori rode in the red of Wales & The West last year but switches his allegiances to The East, with the legendary rider becoming the competition's first jockey-manager in what is his final season in the saddle.

Dettori has picked 2021 Racing League champion jockey Jack Mitchell to join his side, along with Callum Shepherd, Kaiya Fraser, Laura Pearson, Luke Morris and Ray Dawson.

Image: Frankie Dettori performs his famous flying dismount after victory in the Racing League at Lingfield

Scotland will once again be managed by trainer Linda Perratt and she has selected Rowan Scott and Andrew Mullen to join Murphy. Hayley Turner, David Probert, Pat Cosgrave and Paul Mulrennan complete the Scottish line-up.

Matt Chapman's London & The South were long-time leaders of the competition last year before finishing runners-up. Sean Levey, Marco Ghiani and Nicola Currie are all selected again by Chapman, joined by Charlie Bishop, Jason Watson, Kieran Shoemark and Rossa Ryan.

Image: Wales & The West lift the Racing League trophy with Saffie Osborne crowned champion jockey

Ireland are boosted by the additions of leading British all-weather rider Danny Muscutt and apprentice star Billy Loughnane. Manager Kevin Blake once again turns to Dylan Browne McMonagle and Gavin Ryan, while Adam Farragher, Ben Curtis and Joanna Mason will also sport the green silks.

The North, led by former trainer and footballer Mick Quinn, is made up of Cam Hardie, Connor Beasley, Frederick Larson, Harrison Shaw, Oisin Orr, Paula Muir and Pierre-Louis Jamin.

Racing League 2023 jockeys draft Ireland - Adam Farragher, Ben Curtis, Billy Loughnane, Danny Muscutt, Dylan Browne McMonagle, Gavin Ryan, Joanna Mason London & The South - Charlie Bishop, Jason Watson, Kieran Shoemark, Marco Ghiani, Nicola Currie, Rossa Ryan, Sean Levey Scotland - Andrew Mullen, David Probert, Hayley Turner, Oisin Murphy, Pat Cosgrave, Paul Mulrennan, Rowan Scott The East - Callum Shepherd, Frankie Dettori, Jack Mitchell, Kaiya Fraser, Laura Pearson, Luke Morris, Ray Dawson The North - Cam Hardie, Connor Beasley, Frederick Larson, Harrison Shaw, Oisin Orr, Paula Muir, Pierre-Louis Jamin Wales & The West - Adam Kirby, David Egan, Rhys Clutterbuck, Ross Coakley, Saffie Osborne, Tom Queally, Trevor Whelan Yorkshire - Ali Rawlinson, Clifford Lee, David Allan, Jonny Peate, Josephine Gordon, PJ McDonald, Tom Eaves

Yorkshire manager Leonna Mayor has drafted in the services of Ali Rawlinson, Clifford Lee, David Allan, Jonny Peate, Josephine Gordon, PJ McDonald and Tom Eaves for her 2023 line-up.

Each team has the option of using a Wild Card pick throughout the competition enabling them to add an eighth jockey to their squad.