Brocklesby Stakes: Billy Loughnane and Doddie’s Impact take poignant success at Doncaster

Billy Loughnane got his first turf season off to the perfect start with a poignant victory on Doddie’s Impact in the opening two-year-old heat of the season in the Brocklesby Stakes.

The 17-year-old has made a blistering start to his life as a jockey on the all-weather and made no mistake on just his third turf ride, getting the better of the fancied Amo Racing contender Valadero who was beaten a head in second for Kevin Stott.

The race was made even sweeter for Loughnane and trainer Robyn Brisland with the horse running for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, a charity set up in June 2017 by rugby star Doddie Weir, who passed away in November last year after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

Speaking after the race, winning jockey Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing: "It's class. Mr Brisland had him in great shape and I had a little sit on him earlier in the week.

"I thought he'd go close and he had a tough opponent but he got the job done. He wanted to win.

"It's nice to do it without a claim - it's a big move to put a claimer up in a race like this so it's great."

Vadream and Astral Beau land Listed honours

Later on the card, Vadream put race fitness to good use when quickening right away to land the Listed Cammdige Trophy for Charlie Fellowes and Kieran Shoemark.

The five-year-old travelled smoothly and quickly put the race to bed, winning by over four lengths at the line from Fast Response (Karl Burke) and Ehraz back in third (Richard Hannon).

Image: Vadream and Kieran Shoemark take the Cammidge Trophy

And in the Listed Doncaster Mile, Astral Beau and Rob Hornby proved way too good for her rivals for trainer Pam Sly.

In something of a shock, the 9/1 shot pulled away in the final two furlongs to beat Brunch back in second and Tacarib Bay in third.