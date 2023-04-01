Pertemps Network Lincoln: Migration and De la Sayette pounces late to land Doncaster feature

Migration and Benoit de la Sayette navigated a path through the field to perfection in landing the £150,000 Pertemps Network Lincoln at Doncaster for David Menuisier.

It didn't always look likely for the 18/1 shot carrying top weight, who was towards the rear with two furlongs to run on Town Moor under a confident De la Sayette.

The seven-year-old had fully eight lengths to find with James Doyle and Awaal who kicked for home on the stands rail, but managed to pick a way through the gaps and into the leader's slipstream.

De la Sayette then took full advantage of a gap left by Doyle and Awaal, pulling clear to win by just over a length at the line, with Baradar and Kevin Stott back in third.

Majestic was back in fourth for George Bass, with favourite Al Mubhir in fifth under Andrea Atzeni for William Haggas.

"It had nothing to do with me really, it was all the horse," an emotional David Menuisier told Sky Sports Racing. "He's a fantastic horse.

"I feel really emotional because we love him and he's had his problems - it's fantastic.

"He goes well fresh and whenever we can run him. He ran really well in the Balmoral Handicap and I'm so proud of him.

"We did plan it for months and months so I'm really emotional."

De La Sayette added: "What a horse. He's a horse that likes to come off the pace as you saw in the Balmoral but he just couldn't find a gap and ran on in the last half-furlong.

"It was the same tactics today and the Lincoln is the Lincoln so it's hard to find a gap but I was happy to get one today.

"I ride a lot for Mr Menuisier and the tactics were the same as, luckily he was right!"