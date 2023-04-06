Hollie Doyle blog: Big chances for Sky Sports Racing ambassador on All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle!

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle has already been in the winners this week and heads to Newcastle full of confidence for All-Weather Finals Day.

Although I'm joining the party late, it's great to be part of All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

My two-month stint in Japan meant I missed the first half of Season 10 and no sooner had I got back into action I was sidelined by the fractured elbow I sustained in that fall at Wolverhampton in January.

Image: Vadream and Kieran Shoemark take the Cammidge Trophy

VADREAM MY BEST CHANCE IN SPRINT FINAL

My first ride back at Newcastle last Friday was a winner so I'm hoping to follow up with VADREAM, who looks my best chance on a stellar card in the BetUK All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes (4.45).

Charlie Fellowes's mare won the Listed Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster last weekend with something to spare so couldn't come into the £150,000 Sprint Final in better form.

She won at Newcastle earlier in her career so we know the track suits her and she gave me a lovely ride in last season's Champions Sprint at Ascot, finishing under four lengths behind the winner Kinross.

JOHNSTON COLT OPEN TO IMPROVEMENT

The Listed talkSPORT Burradon Stakes (1.15) brings together several nice horses still aspiring to prove themselves at this level and beyond and I'm delighted to have got the call for Charlie Johnston's BENACRE.

He has more experience than most, having won three of his five starts at two, and has the size and physical scope to make up into a really lovely three-year-old.

His wins came over 7f at Epsom and Goodwood but he looks ready for the step up to 1m on the evidence of his final win on the Sussex Downs, so I'm hopeful of a bold show for a trainer who had his first treble this week and has his horses in top form.

UNITED FRONT A LIVE OUTSIDER IN CLASSIC

Mick Appleby's UNITED FRONT may go off as the outsider of the six runners in the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes (3.00) but don't write him off.

This horse has been running well in Dubai up to this trip which is an interesting angle and has proven form at Newcastle, too.

He has a bit to find at the weights on official ratings but this isn't a strong renewal and I can't see why he won't be competitive.

Mick will be crowned Champion All-Weather Trainer for the seventh time and I'd like to congratulate him on another fantastic season. Winning this, or even the Sprint Final with leading contender Annaf, would put the icing on the cake.

BACK ON OLD FRIEND DREAMER IN MARATHON

RAINBOW DREAMER has been a great servant to me, his trainer Alan King and connections over the years and I'm looking forward to getting back on him in the BetUK All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes (2.25).

Successful together five times on the sand, you can never write him off and even at the age of 10 he's shown he still retains plenty of ability.

He ran a great race to be second to Berkshire Rocco in a Fast Track Qualifier at Southwell in January. If he can reproduce that level of form he could be in the mix, though Andrew Balding's favourite certainly sets the standard.

SCORE TO SETTLE FOR GOOD FRIEND JANE

I've got a score to settle for my good friend Jane Chapple-Hyam who has entrusted me with FIDUCIARY in the talkSPORT All-Weather Fillies' and Mares' Championships (4.10).

Twelve months ago I finished second in this race on Jane's Internationalangel, who really bumped into one as things turned out. The winner Highfield Princess went on to win three Group 1s!

Fiduciary is a big price to cause an upset at the expense of classy pair Manaafith and Queen Aminatu but Jane is a very shrewd trainer who wouldn't be running this mare if she didn't think she could be competitive.

She needs to get back to the level of form she showed in France and Canada for previous connections but the addition of first-time blinkers may just help her get closer to Manaafith than she did in a Fast Track Qualifier at Southwell in January.

Image: Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle rode over 150 winners in 2022 including a Royal Ascot and Classic success

QUEEN'S CUP TARGET FOR OUTBOX

I'm heading up to Musselburgh on Saturday to partner Archie Watson's OUTBOX in the tote Summer World Pool Queen's Cup (3.35).

It's his first run of the season but he's been in good heart at home and Lauren, who rides him in his work at Saxon Gate, assures me he's feeling very good about himself.

Outbox does go well fresh as he showed when winning on the All-Weather and making the frame in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes last year. He's at home on a right-handed track and should cope well enough with the easy ground.

MANITOU READY FOR MUSSELBURGH RETURN

MANITOU has done well over the winter, filling his considerable frame, so I'm looking forward to seeing how he acquits himself in the tote £250K Guaranteed Placepot Royal Mile Handicap (1.50) at the Edinburgh track.

He should enjoy the step up to 1m after winning a valuable race for Hambleton Racing over 7f at Bro Park in Sweden last autumn, with the good to soft ground in his favour.