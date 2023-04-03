Royal Ascot: Coventry Stakes target for Brocklesby hero Doddie's Impact after France trip, says Robyn Brisland

Robyn Brisland may consider a trip to France with his Brocklesby hero Doddie's Impact ahead of a planned appearance at Royal Ascot.

The Pearl Secret colt, who was bought for just £6,000 in October, is named after late rugby union legend Doddie Weir and helps raise funds to fight Motor Neurone Disease.

He displayed a willing attitude to win the first two-year-old race of the season at Doncaster on Saturday - knuckling down to get the better of 3/1 favourite and €250,000 purchase Valadero.

Brisland is keen to step his charge up in trip on his next start as he plots a route to a possible tilt to the Royal meeting in June.

"He's come out of it well, he's very tough - he could almost go again today," said the trainer. "We were hopeful going into the race, but you can never be a certainty with a load of two-year-olds running in a straight line.

Image: Doddie's Impact is named in honour of Doddie Weir and helps raise money for Motor Neurone Disease charities

"We've got to be looking that way (Royal Ascot) and in the meantime I'd like to step him up to six furlongs. I haven't got anything in mind at the minute, but we might end up going abroad if there's a race for him.

"The prize money is always good if you go abroad, so we might look at going to France."

While his Royal Ascot target will likely depend on how he fares on his next start, Brisland currently views the Coventry Stakes as the most suitable target.

He added: "I don't think the Windsor Castle would be any good for him as they'd go too quick, so I think it would have to be the Coventry, but I'm sure there'll be a few aeroplanes out before then!"