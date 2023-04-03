Grand National: Nicky Henderson hopeful Mister Coffey can end long wait for famous Aintree victory

Nicky Henderson has admitted “the clock is ticking” as he bids to win the Randox Grand National this month for the first time in his career – 44 years after saddling his first runner in the race.

The Seven Barrows trainer has twice finished second in the Aintree showpiece, with his first runner Zongalero in 1979 and also with The Tsarevitch in 1987, and this year his hopes rest on Mister Coffey, an eight-year-old gelding who has yet to win a race over fences.

However, Henderson refuses to give up on his dream of winning the £1m contest, which would effectively complete the 72-year-old six-time champion trainer's glittering CV.

Asked what winning the world's greatest steeplechase would mean after over 40 failed attempts, Henderson said: "Well, I'm not going to suddenly leap up and say 'that's it' and retire! But on the other hand it would complete the journey, if you like.

"It's been a long haul and I haven't finished yet. But that is the one obvious race I'd love to win - doesn't everyone? I'm sure anyone who's won the race once, twice wants to go on and win it again because it's very special. We've been knocking on the door a few times.

"I love the place. The race is very special. It's completely different to Cheltenham. Luckily we've been fortunate enough to have some of the best horses around and therefore you're a player at Cheltenham at the highest level and that's where it really matters. But this race is unique.

Image: Mister Coffey leaves a fence badly damaged at Sandown after a poor leap

"It's a completely different game. It would be a pity not to find one someday, but the clock is ticking."

Despite not yet registering a win over fences, Mister Coffey does have some smart form under his belt, finishing third in last month's National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and he has a very similar profile to the 2016 Grand National winner Rule The World - who broke his duck on the biggest stage.

Mister Coffey also has the benefit of having run over the Grand National fences before, finishing down the field in last year's Topham Chase at the meeting, and his trainer feels he is "perfectly capable" of making his presence felt on April 15.

Image: Mister Coffey heads up the gallops at Seven Barrows as he warms up for the Grand National

Henderson said: "We ran him in the Topham last year and he enjoyed jumping round there then. He's in good form and ran a very good race at Cheltenham.

"He's been placed in everything you can throw at him. He can't win anything but that's a bit like me in the National! He's perfectly capable of it and it's nice to be going in there with a horse that realistically does have a chance. It would be a surprise to all if I won it."