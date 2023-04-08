Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newton Abbot returns for Summer jumps action

Newton Abbot’s season opener features plenty of intriguing runners on a decent Easter Saturday of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Newton Abbot - Barrier Peaks to return to winning run?

David Pipe sends Barrier Peaks to Newton Abbot for the cornwallofficefurniture.com Handicap Hurdle (2:50) having won four in a row before defeat at Chepstow last month.

He's up a further 5lb and that will make it tricky against a host of recent winners, including Iberio, Carlow Farmer and Ramo.

Another to consider is Venetia Williams' Ramo, with Ned Fox taking off 7lb which cancels out a rise for winning at Plumpton last time.

3.25 Newton Abbot - Tizzard team hoping for Le Ligerien

Le Ligerien has been excellent for the Joe Tizzard team and would have a good chance of another win in the Happy Birthday Andy Hurtley Handicap Chase (3:25).

The 10-year-old has won three straight since joining the yard and is only up 6lb for the victory at Newbury and takes on six here.

Nocte Volatus is out of form but rattled off a decent run at the start of last year for Tom Lacey.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Johnston sends Lingfield winner to Wolves

The At The Races App Market Movers Handicap (6:00) looks at the mercy of Charlie Johnston's Berwick Law, who won at Lingfield last time and gets the services of Rossa Ryan again.

Andrew Balding sends Torre Del Oro - in the Coltrane colours - for handicap debut and he might not be far away off a mark of 77.

The other trio of Ramz, Autolycus and The Pug all look to have a bit to find.

Watch all the action from Newton Abbot and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 8th April.