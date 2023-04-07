All-Weather Easter Classic: Notre Belle Bete lands gamble for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy

Notre Belle Bete landed a gamble to win the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes in taking fashion at Newcastle.

Andrew Balding's five-year-old was well supported ahead of the race and eventually went off the 9-4 joint-favourite in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Trying the 10-furlong distance for just the second time, the son of Zoffany was ridden with supreme confidence by the in-form jockey, travelling into contention with real ease before staying every yard of the trip when asked to stride on by Murphy.

Notre Belle Bete was well in control inside the distance, registering a one-length verdict over Simon and Ed Crisford's Base Note to provide both Balding and owners King Power Racing with a second win in the £200,000 contest after Bangkok's success in 2021.

Balding was represented by his wife Anna Lisa, who said: "He loves the all-weather and has been working really well at home, he's clearly thrived for going up in trip.

"I have to say hats off to Shannon (James) who looks after him because he looked a million dollars in the paddock today and won best turned out.

"He hasn't won for a year, so she's clearly got him on great terms with himself.

"It's a great race to win for King Power and great for Oisin, he's riding well, he's certainly not out of practice, it's fantastic.

"He was just beaten in the Lincoln Trial but I think this was the aim (rather than the Lincoln) - with the prize money they put on you can't ignore it. It's fantastic."

Murphy added: "He was a bit unlucky at Wolverhampton when the pace was strong and I met trouble in the straight.

Image: Oisin Murphy landed a treble on the day

"Stepping up to 10 furlongs today, he was a dream to ride and it was a very easy success.

"I felt it would suit him. Ten furlongs, even if they go slow early, is a long way at Newcastle, it takes some getting, but he got to the line well.

"Many big handicaps on turf are over a mile, so he'd have a lot of weight in those but he deserves to be at the big meetings. "

"He's easy to ride and it went very straightforward."