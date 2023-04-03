Danny Muscutt: Leading all-weather jockey talks marathon training, Group One success and more

By his own definition, Danny Muscutt is a "full-time jockey, part-time marathon runner" and it's his stamina and persistence which has helped reel in title rival Kevin Stott in the All-Weather Championships.

Despite his love of a challenge, this race was not one Muscutt had even considered himself in for much of the winter campaign as Stott sprinted into a lead of 15.

But, with less than a week left until Finals Day at Newcastle on Friday, April 7, all live on Sky Sports Racing, Muscutt has a snatched a one-win lead.

Image: Muscutt has overtaken Stott in the title race having previously trailed by 15

"If was able to win the title it would be a nice achievement and a good thing to have on the CV and hopefully set me up for a big year ahead," Muscutt told Sky Sports Racing.

"I hadn't thought about it too much until the last four or five weeks because I was quite far behind.

"It wasn't something I was chasing desperately; it has just materialised with a good run in January and February.

"That made things easier for me because I wasn't putting myself under any pressure to chase down Kevin, whereas he was looking over his shoulder having built up a nice lead from the outset."

There aren't many for Muscutt to chase when he swaps his britches for running shorts.

What started as simply a fitness exercise has quickly developed into a passion, with the 27-year-old now chasing personal bests and international challenges.

"I'm not particularly quick so I was never going to be a sprinter," Muscutt said. "I'm like the equine stayers: Long and lean.

"I've always run but not to the extent I have over these last few years.

"I got into it off the back of an injury when I broke my neck in 2017 as a way of getting fit and my weight back down to race ride.

"I entered a couple of half marathons to spike my enthusiasm and give me something to work towards. It's not a bad past-time to have.

"I'd like to get a sub-three [hour] marathon if I can. There's one in Switzerland around Lake Geneva which sets off at midnight on New Year's Eve - that'd be cool to slot into the calendar next year."

Muscutt was covering long miles on the road and on the racecourse in 2022 - his busiest and most successful year in the saddle to date.

Image: Deauville Legend and Daniel Muscutt land the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

He smashed through the 100-winner mark for the first time, reaching a total of 127 from 852 rides, including a hat-trick of Group-level successes.

James Ferguson's Deauville Legend handed Muscutt a first Group Three triumph with victory in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket in July before the same horse made a winning step up in the Group Two Voltigeur at York.

And, Muscutt signed off his 2022 turf campaign with a memorable Group One win on the Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained Dubai Mile in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

"Last year was unbelievable, to tick off all the Group levels, ending with that Group One win was a massive feather in my cap," Muscutt reflected. "There's been a lot of pressure that I've put on myself throughout my career trying to get to that level.

Image: Kevin Stott and Danny Muscutt are battling it out to be All-Weather top jockey

"Saint-Cloud was incredible and took a lot of time to sink in. The way the horse did it, it didn't look likely for two-thirds of the race but to come out on top was phenomenal.

"I've had a really healthy strike-rate all through the year and ridden winners for people who I wasn't usually associated with so that's always a good sign.

"You need that fire power because it can be the difference between going racing with one good chance and several hopefuls.

"I haven't set my sights too far past 100 winners again this year and competing for those top-class rides. They are difficult to come by but hopefully I've put myself in the shop window."

Image: Inaam ridden by jockey Daniel Muscutt (left) on their way to winning at Lingfield

Ferguson is hopeful Muscutt's rising stock will now see him rewarded with more of the big Saturday opportunities and expects he will have no trouble hanging on to his championship lead.

"He's very committed so I'd be surprised if he was caught," Ferguson said. "If you look in the paper and he hasn't ridden a winner the day before, it is surprising.

"His tactical brain is exceptional and he's got very good hands. Having a team player like him on your side is something that every trainer requires.

"His fitness is second to none: He'd definitely be the fittest in the weighing room.

"I think he's top class and as good as most of the top boys out there. Everyone is saying that he's the most improved jockey over the last couple of years.

"We saw how good he was early and he's been given those opportunities. Good horses make jockeys improve. He's always had the talent, he just needed the big stage to show it."