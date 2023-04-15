Grand National: Favourite Corach Rambler delivers for Derek Fox and Lucinda Russell in Aintree feature

Corach Rambler gave trainer Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox a second victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Previously successful with One For Arthur in 2017, Russell's charge jumped the last in front for Derek Fox and came home in front of Vanillier.

Gaillard Du Mesnil was third, in a race that was delayed by around 15 minutes after protestors from Animal Rising got on to the track.

Image: Corach Rambler crossed ahead of Vanillier at Aintree

Corach Rambler was sent off the 8-1 favourite for the race after completing back-to-back wins in the Ultima at last month's Cheltenham Festival.

Fox was happy to settle in the pack as Mister Coffey tried to make all for victory, before he started to run out of petrol over the marathon trip.

Corach Rambler was noted travelling supremely well with a couple of fences to jump and once he assumed control, the result was never in doubt.

Image: Derek Fox and Corach Rambler

Vanillier produced a flying finish, collaring Gaillard Du Mesnil for second on the run to line, but Corach Rambler passed the post in front.

The race had a sad post-script, with Hill Sixteen suffering a life-ending fall at the first fence. Both Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman were also taken into the horse ambulance for precautionary tests after the race.

'That horse loves the sport!'

Russell said: "Those guys that went out to protest on the course, they think it's about horse welfare but that horse loves the sport. He loves everything that he does. He's kept in the best condition and I'm just so delighted that he can run in a race like that and perform like that.

"He has got greatness and it's what he deserves. Corach Rambler, in our hearts, is just the best horse. Now in the public hearts he is as well. To win the National, I know how important it is, I know how it changed my life with (One For) Arthur - for Corach to achieve that too is just fantastic.

Image: Derek Fox celebrates his second Grand National victory

"It's all about the horse, for me it's not about the betting - though I did back him and quite a lot actually!

"I hope those guys who were protesting will look at our website and our Facebook posts and see how they are looked after. It is so important they understand how we care for them every inch of the way.

"It is about Corach, he is just amazing. He took to those fences brilliantly, he understood them, he worked them out - he loved it."

Fox had sat out the first two days of the meeting in order to recover from injury in time to ride Corach Rambler.

He said: "He is just the most wonderful thing ever, he deserved to win this. I got a fall last week and banged my shoulder, it was far from ideal. I was worried all week, I thank God I was back in time because it was the thrill of my life to ride him.

"It's thanks to the support of Lucinda and Scu (Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer and Russell's partner) for having the faith in me to put me up after not riding all week. I feel very lucky to be working for these great people.

"I think he'd the profile and he's loads of class - I just can't believe it."