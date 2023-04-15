Nine arrested as animal rights protestors delayed start of Grand National

Up to 300 activists from Animal Rising group planned to disrupt the Grant National at Aintree; three people were arrested earlier on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance

Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase

Nine people have been arrested at Aintree after breaching the racecourse track, which delayed the start of the Grand National for 12 minutes.

The race started at 5.27pm after around 15 demonstrators were reported to have been on the track, clinging to some of the 30 fences.

"Just after 5pm, a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry on to the course," said Merseyside Police.

"The majority were prevented from breaching the boundary fencing, but the nine individuals who managed to enter the course were later arrested by officers."

Horses were initially taken away from the parade ring while racegoers were informed of the delay, before returning to the track to cheers from the crowds.

Sarah McCaffrey, a student and one of those disrupting the track said: "Whether it's for food or for fun, our use of animals and nature is symbolic of a relationship beyond broken.

"I know everyone coming to Aintree to view the races today would say they love the horses; however, the suffering experienced by them should shock us all.

"That's why I've decided to put my body between those horses and death on the racecourse, rather than gamble with their lives."

The Animal Rising group shared on social media that demonstrators had run onto the track, "delaying the race indefinitely".

"In the UK alone, 49 horses have died or been killed so far this year due to horseracing: this is unacceptable," the Twitter post read.

"We are a nation of animal lovers - we shouldn't be harming animals for entertainment, food or any other reason. It's time to create a kinder future."

Image: Aintree racecourse

It follows the Animal Rising group announcing plans earlier to prevent the steeplechase from starting, with up to 300 activists planning to scale fences and enter the track.

"We will be slow marching around the perimeter and at some point we may peacefully try to make our way towards the track, again to prevent this race from happening because we know horses are being harmed," the group said.

Ahead of the Grand National race, three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, including 25-year-old spokesperson Claudia Penna Rojas.

A man and a 33-year-old woman were detained in Greater Manchester on suspicion of the same offence.

The presence of protesters did not deter racegoers from attending the event as the first race got under way at 1.45pm.

Emma Simpson, from Eastham in Wirral, who was at Aintree to celebrate her 40th birthday, said: "There's ways of having a protest and ways of doing that and having an impact on people without disrupting everybody else."