Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty thinks Jonjo O'Neill runner the one to beat in Scottish Grand National

Leading former jockey Barry Geraghty thinks Jonjo O'Neill's Monbeg Genius – third behind Grand National winner Corach Rambler – is the one to beat in Saturday's Scottish Grand National.

The seven-year-old won three consecutive chases prior to an excellent third in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, a race that saw the form boosted by Saturday's National hero Corach Rambler.

And that run, given how prominently the horse was ridden, has given Geraghty hope that he could improve for that effort in the Ayr feature this weekend.

"Kitty's Light was very impressive the last day and has been really well campaigned but I like Monbeg Genius and Jonjo [O'Neill] in a staying chase," Geraghty told the Off The Fence digital show.

"Jonjo in a staying chase is brilliant. He was third behind Corach Rambler in the Ultima beaten two lengths and possibly could've got there later.

"He wasn't going to beat the winner but it was a good run - he's three from five over fences so there's room for potential with this fella.

"Pedigree would suggest that he would get further so he would be the one for me.

"The other was Oscar Elite who was 14 lengths back in the Ultima when fifth. Likewise, he got a little bit competitive early and didn't see it out brilliantly.

"But if you look back through his form, he was second to Vanillier in the Albert Bartlett and third behind Ahoy Senor in the Sefton so he should stay well.

"That was a good run and he has potential to be better. For me, if I had the choice, I'd go with Monbeg Genius."