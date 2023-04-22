Today on Sky Sports Racing: Season opener from Brighton alongside Bangor jumps action on Saturday

Brighton's first meeting of the season looks as competitive as ever and features alongside some good jumps at Bangor-on-Dee, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday.

6.15 Brighton - Tight handicap featuring Walker winner

The Mum, Nanny, Dolly - Queen Of Hearts Handicap (6:15) looks tough to solve but possibly Ed Walker's Canoodled is the best place to start.

He runs off an 8lb higher mark than when victorious at Newmarket for his final start of last season, although Saffie Osborne takes off 3lb.

Archie Watson's Mountbatten has not been seen for over 300 days but was in good form then and has just his second start in handicap company - Luke Morris takes the ride.

4.00 Bangor - Williams team hoping to go one better

Over at Bangor-on-Dee, the feature Stella Artois Handicap Chase (4:00) has 11 runners and Jane Williams' Yggdrasil looks to have a good chance.

The six-year-old was runner-up on his last two starts and David Noonan takes the ride here, while Dr Richard Newland's Taste The Fear is another who runs very consistently.

It would not be a shock if Blue Hawaii bagged another victory after getting off the mark over fences at Sedgefield last time out.

7.15 Brighton - Windsor victor can score again

The British Racing Supports Stephen Lawrence Day Handicap (7:15) could well be at the mercy of Sly Madam for Sheena West, having won at Windsor on Monday and shoulders a 5lb penalty.

The five-year-old will be moving up in class here and is rated 82 in what should be a 0-75 heat so his chance is obvious.

Of the others, Harry Eustace sends Aldbourne who was fancied when disappointing at Doncaster and Hayley Turner takes the ride in this one.

Watch Bangor-on-Dee and Brighton on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday April 22.