Today on Sky Sports Racing: Former champion jockey Oisin Murphy seeking Windsor winners on Monday

Busy domestic cards from Windsor and Bath are coupled with Group action from Saint-Cloud on Monday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.54 Windsor - Tyger Bay tops trappy sprint handicap

With the six runners separated by just 5lb in the handicap the Download The At The Races App Handicap (3.54) looks a very difficult event to pick apart.

The one certainty is that most arrive with something to prove, their recent form leaving a little to be desired, but that can't be said of Conrad Allen's Tyger Bay who has a recent runner-up finish to his name and may take up favouritism almost by default.

Stuart Williams' Tolstoy drops in class and may find this easier than recent assignments, including when eighth in a tougher contest than this at Lingfield.

Oisin Murphy is booked by trainer Rod Millman for the ride on Amazonian Dream, who makes a first start since September last year.

Top weight Lequinto is a dual course and distance winner from last summer and could be back down to a winnable mark. The Green Man (Joseph Parr) and Indian Creak (Jack Channon) complete the field.

4.29 Windsor - Shamekh makes first start for in-form Ferguson yard

Trainer James Ferguson boasts an impressive 28 per cent strike rate this season and could well add to that in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (4.29) with Shamekh on his first start for the yard.

Formerly with Saeed bin Suroor and Godolphin, the son of New Bay got off the mark at the fourth attempt at Leicester last July and may find his opening mark of 78 quite lenient.

Murphy and Millman team up once more with former Sandown winner Fast Steps, who returns from seven months off the track.

Bottom weight Jean Danjou could have more to give back on soft ground for Brian Meehan and Sean Levey, while nine-year-old Croeso Cymraeg has experience and fitness on his side.

Image: Windsor hosts a competitive seven-race card on Monday

2.48 Saint-Cloud - Fabre's Tribalist meets Erevann in Group Two feature

Andre Fabre's grip on the Group Two Prix Du Muguet (2.48) was loosened last year as his three-win streak was ended by Christopher Head's Sibila Spain but the master trainer could well bounce right back with Tribalist this time around.

The four-year-old arrives in excellent form having seen off the re-opposing The Revenant, Facteur Cheval and Rosacea when last seen in the Group Three Edmond Blanc Stakes at Saint-Cloud.

Jean-Claude Rouget's runners have been benefitting for their reappearance runs but Erevann would surely be a huge threat if fit enough here.

Watch every race from Windsor, Bath and Saint-Cloud all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, May 1.