QIPCO 1000 Guineas: Richard Hannon hoping Mammas Girl can complete Newmarket dream for football agent Kia Joorabchian

Richard Hannon insists it would be a "life goal" for football super-agent Kia Joorabchian should he taste glory in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas with Mammas Girl, who is reported to be looking "a million dollars" ahead of her Classic assignment at Newmarket next Sunday.

In what has already been a whirlwind start to the season for Joorabchian and his Amo Racing operation, the daughter of Havana Grey will bid to turn it up a notch by securing him a breakthrough Classic success on her return to the Rowley Mile.

Although Joorabchian, who has been responsible for the transfers of current Premier League stars Philippe Coutinho and Willian, among others, is used to plying his trade with the biggest football clubs he is yet to sample a domestic victory at Group One level.

After making a winning a debut at the track over seven furlongs in October, Mammas Girl advertised her Classic credentials with a resounding success back over course and distance on her return in the Group Three Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes on April 19.

"This would be exactly the shot in the arm that will create something that Kia will never forget. Racehorses like this and days like this bring you something money can't buy. You can't come into it with millions of pounds and just buy a Guineas winner," said Hannon.

"Kia has had bad horses and good horses and he has invested heavily in the sport. It is important people like him get success. This would be like a life goal for him and it would be a nice story.

Image: Football agent Kia Joorabchian owns Mammas Girl as part of his Amo Racing group

"I think this filly has an awful lot of scope and arrives in the Guineas with a perfect track record.

"Nobody could see Billesdon Brook coming, but this filly it wouldn't be a surprise as she has won a Group Three very well and they have all got her to beat."

With neither Meditate or Tahiyra, the two fillies above Mammas Girl in the betting, yet to be seen this season, Hannon feels that adds more in the favour of his exciting prospect.

He added: "We've not seen anything of the first two in the market this spring and she has the advantage of a run and she will improve massively for that run going into the Guineas.

Image: Levey and Mammas Girl at home at Richard Hannon's Marlborough base

"There is only one way to get match fit and that is playing matches. She actually had a little haematoma on her thigh in February and we lanced it but that got infected so that slowed us up for between a month to six weeks so that wasn't ideal timing-wise.

"She wasn't there in her coat when we went to the Nell Gwyn but she looks a million dollars now as she is there in her coat. I thought she would run very well but I didn't think she would win like that.

"I was surprised she won going away as she did as she is by a sprinter and out of a mare by a sprinter. Other people have said it will be doubtful if she gets a mile but she didn't look like she was stopping to me.

"I don't think the trip will be a problem as she wasn't stopping in the Nell Gwyn. She doesn't pull and they will go faster in the Guineas which will help her. She looks like a Group One filly."