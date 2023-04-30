Prix Ganay: Iresine downs Bay Bridge and Vadeni as Marie Velon comes from last to first at ParisLongchamp

Jockey Marie Velon described her Prix Ganay success on Iresine as an "amazing moment for a woman" as she produced a last-to-first masterclass to lift Europe's first Group One of the season.

The Jean-Pierre Gauvin-trained gelding won the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp in September before successfully stepping up to just shy of two miles to win the Group One Prix Royal-Oak.

He was narrowly beaten by the reopposing Simca Mille on his reappearance in the Prix d'Harcourt three weeks ago, but raised his game to turn the tables - charging home under a well-judged ride from Velon to score by a length and a quarter.

Champion Stakes hero Bay Bridge could finish only third, ahead of home favourite Vadeni in fourth.

Velon told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a very special horse, he was amazing today and knew his job very well.

"He's a very good horse who can do anything [trip-wise]. I don't know if he will go the Grand Prix de Chantilly or the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud."

On her own achievement, Velon added: "It's amazing for a woman and for the races. We're a great team and I think the public like that."

Making his first appearance since edging out Derby and King George hero Adayar on Champions Day at Ascot in October, Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge was sent off favourite to double his top-level tally in what appeared a strong renewal of the first Group One of the year in Europe.

Image: Bay Bridge could head to Ascot next for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes

The five-year-old raced with plenty of exuberance for much of the 10-furlong contest before being delivered with his challenge in the straight by Ryan Moore - and while he ultimately came up a little short, connections were justifiably encouraged by his performance.

"I thought he ran a very good race, a very courageous race and got a little bit tired. For his first run of the season I think it was a very good performance," part-owner James Wigan told Sky Sports Racing.

"Ryan said he wished they'd gone a little bit faster early on, he was quite keen. He said he came there thinking he was going to win and conditions told a little bit.

"He's a big, strong horse and I think the race will do him good."

When asked where Bay Bridge could make his next appearance, he added: "I would think the Tattersalls Gold Cup in Ireland or else Ascot (Prince of Wales's Stakes)."