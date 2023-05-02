Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Yarmouth, Wolverhampton and Newcastle all to enjoy on Tuesday

There are four domestic meetings for Sky Sports Racing viewers to enjoy on Tuesday, plus action from Compiegne and Perry Barr greyhounds.

3.20 Brighton - Boughey's Maid In Kentucky seeks hat-trick

George Boughey's Maid In Kentucky sprung something of a surprise when making a winning return at Lingfield in March at odds of 16/1 and looks to have a great chance of a first win on turf in the British Ebf Ruby Jubilee Fillies' Handicap (3.20).

She is up in trip to 10 furlongs and starts life in handicap from a mark of 82, with Connor Planas taking off 5lb.

Boughey won this last year with the talented Mystic Wells, who went on to be second in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield before running in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

Bottom weight Orange Martini remains a maiden after three starts as a two-year-old but showed more than enough talent to suggest she can progress beyond her opening mark of 75.

Richard Hannon's Rich landed a Newbury maiden before being pitched in a Group Two level in the Rockfel last year and made a pleasing return at Kempton last month.

The Simon Dow-trained Wisper brings the most experience into the race, having completed four of her five career victories over this course and distance.

Image: David Probert riding Wisper (front centre, red and black cap) on their way to winning at Brighton

4.00 Yarmouth - Gelded Grand Libya returns among seven

The Quinnbet Daily Free Bet Handicap (4.00) looks a wide-open contest but Tom Clover's recently gelded Grand Libya is expected to be popular in the market.

The four-year-old has made a positive start to 2023, finishing less than a length behind the winner in two runs at Newcastle over the mile.

Oisin Murphy is booked to ride Richard Spencer's Dandy Maestro, who out-ran odds of 50/1 when sixth on the all-weather at Kempton last month having switched back from hurdles.

Yarmouth maiden heats are often worth following closely and Kevin Philippart De Foy's Umberto looks to have a good chance to get off the mark in the Quinnbet Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Stakes (4.30) having finished behind the aforementioned Maid In Kentucky at Lingfield last time.

7.10 Wolverhampton - Francesi and Savrola contest tight handicap

A typically competitive race headlines proceedings at Dunstall Park as Sean Woods' Francesi bids to break a frustrating run of placed finishes among the nine-runner field in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap (7.10).

Compliments can also be paid to the consistence of Daheer and Dembe, who keep knocking on the door on the all-weather surface while English Spirit arrives in good form for Heather Main.

However, the eye-catching entry looks to be James Ferguson's Savrola, who looks to become the second horse to win on their first start for the stable in these colours after Kingmania won at Yarmouth recently.

8.00 Newcastle - Gosden's Covey can light up Gosforth Park

Having chased home Zoology in what now looks to be a very hot novice race at Southwell last month, John and Thady Gosden's Covey went and bolted up at Newmarket next time under Frankie Dettori, looking like a real star for owners Juddmonte.

The son of Frankel now heads north to Gosforth Park under a penalty, with Rab Havlin back in the saddle, to face four rivals in the At The Races App Expert Tips Novice Stakes (8.00).

Of his opponents, Liam Bailey's filly Keeponbelieving looks the most capable of an upset having run well at odds of 66/1 behind Naxos here last month.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Brighton, Yarmouth, Wolverhampton and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, May 2.