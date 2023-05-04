Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice Benoit de la Sayette heads to Lingfield for four good rides on Thursday

Lingfield and Chantilly are in focus for Sky Sports Racing viewers on Thursday, plus action from Dieppe, Nottingham greyhounds and Sunderland greyhounds.

6.35 Lingfield - In-form Mellys Flyer and Bobby On The Beat clash

Champion apprentice Benoit De La Sayette heads to Lingfield with four rides on the card, including last-time-out winner Mellys Flyer in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap (6.35).

George Scott's five-year-old has now won three of his 12 starts on the all-weather - placed twice - and tackles a 4lb rise, soothed slightly by De La Sayette's 3lb claim.

Phil McEntee's Bobby On The Beat scored over this course and distance 31 days ago and bids to follow up on this step up in class under Luke Morris.

Dayman makes his debut for the Dominic Ffrench Davis yard and drops to this sprinting trip for the first time since his debut.

Top-weight Recon Mission sets a decent standard and is back up to six furlongs having finished just a neck behind Lihou in a valuable handicap at Epsom last week.

5.35 Lingfield - Recent winners Lafan and Covert Mission headline

De La Sayette looks to have another strong chance on board the Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained Covert Mission in the 11th Barry Gurr Memorial Handicap (5.35).

The five-year-old is now a dual winner over the mile at Lingfield having scored under De La Sayette at the start of April.

He faces a potentially fascinating match-up against recent Wolverhampton scorer Lafan for Barry Brennan and Tom Queally, up 8lbs from his last performance.

Havana Goldrush caused a social media storm on Monday when attempting to take a bite at winning rival Eye Of The Water on the run-in at Bath and is turned out quickly by trainer Stan Moore.

Image: Havana Goldrush (green and yellow) tries to bite winning rival Eye Of The Water at Bath

6.45 Chantilly - Watson's Regheeb contests Listed heat

There is British interest in the Listed Prix De Suresnes Stakes (6.45) at Chantilly as Archie Watson and Hector Crouch combine with Nottingham debut winner Regheeb.

It is a vote of confidence in the colt that Watson is sending the three-year-old across to France at this early stage in his career.

He takes on seven rivals over the 10 furlongs, including Swing Vote - a winner of both his starts to date for Andre Fabre and Godolphin.

Jean Claude Rouget's Cracksman colt Ace Impact is also putting his unbeaten record on the line having scored at Cagnes-sur-Mer and Bordeaux Le Bouscat.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield and Chantilly all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday May 4.