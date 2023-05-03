Royal Ascot Trials Day: Coltrane cut to 4/1 for Gold Cup in June after impressive Sagaro Stakes victory under Oisin Murphy

Coltrane emerged as a genuine Gold Cup threat with an impressive victory in the Longines Sagaro Stakes on Royal Ascot Trials Day.

The Group Three race, which last produced a Gold Cup winner 10 years ago with the famous Estimate in the Royal colours of Queen Elizabeth II, was billed this time around as a straight rematch between the front two from last year's Long Distance Cup.

Trueshan had the edge over Andrew Balding's Coltrane on that occasion but he did not seem suited by a slow early pace as Hollie Doyle moved her mount to the front.

Oisin Murphy, meanwhile, always looked comfortably poised on Coltrane as the six runners prepared for a final sprint to the line.

Danny Tudhope, on Adam Nicol's 18/1 outsider Wise Eagle, briefly looked as if he could cause a major upset but Murphy found plenty more from his classy ride and went away to win by just under five lengths.

Sky Bet reacted by cutting Coltrane to 4/1 (from 8/1) for the Gold Cup, as Trueshan eased to 12/1 (from 5/1).

Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: "I was so impressed with that. He relaxed great and took off when we got racing.

"He picked up an injury about two seasons ago and it took a while to get him back but he's in terrific form now.

"He should improve again from this race and I think he could be a top stayer."

Asked about the prospect of riding his first Gold Cup winner, Murphy said: "That would be great. It's a race that's incredibly famous throughout the world so it'd be nice to have a live chance."

Trueshan over jumps is a 'strong possibility'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer Alan King has told Sky Sports Racing there is a 'strong possibility' Trueshan will switch to hurdling after disappointing in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot

Trueshan's trainer Alan King was understandably deflated after his stayer could only manage a weak-finishing fourth.

The Gold Cup remains the target for King's star but a switch to hurdling in the autumn is on the cards.

King told Sky Sports Racing: "We'll give him a break and train him for Ascot, which is ground dependant, but there's a strong possibility you'll see him over hurdles in the autumn.

"I just don't think there's much fight left in him. For him to finish fourth is pretty poor. The Northumberland Plate, Goodwood and Ascot here last time were all tough races and I think he's just a bit afraid to go through the pain barrier.

"Hurdling might rejuvenate him but he owes us nothing and we'll do whatever is right for him."

Cold makes his Commonwealth Cup case

Image: Clifford Lee and Cold Case win the Commonwealth Cup Trial

Cold Case was shortened to 10/1 (from 16/1) for the Commonwealth Cup next month after staying on strongly to win the trial race for Karl Burke.

The three-year-old, who enjoyed a good season last year, winning a valuable sales race at Doncaster before ending with success in the Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar, was sent off a 5-1 chance in what looked a very strong Group Three.

He appeared caught out for speed over a furlong from home as Hollie Doyle and Bradsell, returning from a lengthy absence, shot clear, but Clifford Lee's mount began to fire in the closing stages to triumph by a length and a half.

The X O, a 125/1 outsider, finished well in second, with Bradsell a further short head back in third.

Lee, celebrating his first Group winner at Ascot, told Sky Sports Racing: "We've always thought he was a nice horse and he's obviously improved.

"This lad had a bit of an injury a month ago but he's come back sound.

"I always thought I was going to get up and I struggled to pull him at the end so I think he'll get seven furlongs.

"It's always good to get winners and Group winners are even better!"

Haynes celebrates first Ascot winner

Image: Kevin Stott and Maximum Impact win at Ascot in the Two-Year-Old Trial

Maximum Impact emerged as a genuine Royal Ascot contender, showing an impressive turn of foot to see off Action Point in the Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial EBF Conditions Stakes.

Trained by Alice Haynes in the colours of Amo Racing - owned by football agent Kia Joorabchian - the Havana Grey colt finished with plenty left in the tank under Kevin Stott.

He was introduced at 10/1 for the Norfolk Stakes [five furlongs] in June, while Sky Bet went to 14/1 for the Coventry Stakes over six furlongs.

Stott told Sky Sports Racing: "He's probably a six-furlong horse really and Hollie just took a length out of me at the two-furlong pole but I was always confident that as we hit the hill we were going to come good.

"I think he'll learn a lot from that, considering the first day he didn't really have a race. He was tough and I'm glad we had a battle."

Asked if it would be the Coventry next, Stott said: "I'll let Kia decide that but I can't see why not."

It was a first Ascot winner for young trainer Haynes, who added: "I think we'll see a step up to six furlongs next. We had to come here to test him and he's done it nicely.

"You pinch yourself on days like this - it's lovely for all the team at home."

Queen For You reigns on debut

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Rab Havlin says Royal Ascot targets may come too soon for impressive Trials Day winner Queen For You, who struck on her first career start for John and Thady Gosden

Queen For You is bred for Royal Ascot glory as a daughter of Coronation Stakes winner Fallen For You and the same race could be on the cards for John and Thady Gosden's filly after a memorable debut victory in the Naas Racecourse Royal Ascot Trials Day British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Having looked understandably green in the early stages, the three-year-old knuckled down and showed her class to pull away from Copy Artist and Veil Of Shadows.

Havlin told Sky Sports Racing: "She has a lot of class and raw talent. We've gone really slowly with her but hopefully she can be as good as her mother.

"She's quickened up but I thought she'd gone too soon so I've waited and then asked her to go again.

"I think she's going to be a miler. She'll have learned plenty from [Wednesday]."

Asked about Royal Ascot targets, Havlin said: "It's not too far away so we'll have to see how she's come out of the race mentally. I'll leave that to the boss [John Gosden]."

Chindit battled on bravely from the front to win the Listed Howden Bloodstock Paradise Stakes for Richard Hannon and Pat Dobbs.

The absence of pre-race favourite My Prospero - a non-runner after a bad scope on the morning of the race - left the door open for the remaining five runners and Dobbs seized his opportunity to dominate things from the front.

David Simcock's popular grey Cash gave it a good go under Jamie Spencer with George Boughey's Raadobarg also unable to land a blow in third.

Trainer Harry Eustace continued his fine run of form, making it five victories from 12 runners over the past fortnight, as Chasing Aphrodite beat favourite Yaanaas in the Howden Manny Mercer Apprentice Handicap.

Image: Pierre-Louis Jamin steers Chasing Aphrodite to victory at Ascot

A smart winner at Leicester and Newmarket last year, the four-year-old stretched away inside the final half furlong under Pierre-Louis Jamin.

Jamin told Sky Sports Racing: "When I spoke to Harry (Eustace) this morning he was quite keen for me to get some cover, get him to drop his head and finish well.

"Harry's horses are flying so it's great to be riding for him. I'm lucky enough to ride for some good people so long may it continue."