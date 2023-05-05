Hollie Doyle blog: Excellent book at Goodwood on Guineas weekend and news on Trueshan after Ascot disappointment

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle returns with her weekly blog, looking ahead to some great rides at Goodwood and the Guineas weekend.

Roman can go well on stable debut

My boss Archie Watson does so well with the older horses he acquires from other stables, as he proved again with the exciting Aaddeey at Ripon last weekend, and I'm expecting a bold show from another new recruit at Goodwood on Saturday.

ROMAN MIST is among the top rated contenders in the Listed William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes (1.55) on her return to turf following a commendable run on the All-Weather for Tom Ward last October.

She finished just a couple of lengths behind Queen Aminatu in another Listed contest at Lingfield - form that was boosted when William Haggas's filly won at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships Finals Day a few weeks ago.

Roman Mist was well beaten by Sir Michael Stoute's Potapova in a Group 3 at Sandown last summer and she sets a clear standard, but we're well drawn in stall two on ground she will enjoy so I'm hoping for a good start in the colours of David Howden, who I've enjoyed plenty of success for.

Farasi in the fast Lane

Form around Goodwood is always an advantage so I'm expecting a good run from FARASI LANE in the William Hill Epic Value Handicap (3.05).

Tom Ward's gelding hasn't won at the Sussex track but has run some nice races there and comes into this race in top form after winning at Southwell and finishing full of running from an impossible position at Lingfield last time.

Easy ground seems to bring the best out of him and a mark of 83 leaves him 2lb lower than his last winning mark on turf.

HAVANA BLUE looks set to put in a solid display in the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap (1.20). Clive Cox's colt ran really well on his re-appearance at Newmarket, finishing second on his handicap debut.

He's only been raised 1lb for that and although our draw in stall nine isn't ideal, he's a straightforward colt who has proven form on the forecast slow ground. His sire Havana Grey is flying, too!

John Butler has diverted sprinter KUWAIT CITY to Goodwood after his intended engagement fell to postponement at Sandown the other day.

He's a strong traveller who won on soft ground at Yarmouth and can take advantage of a good draw in stall seven in the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap (4.20).

I'm hoping the step up in distance will bring the best out of Alan King's SEA SQUARED in the Goodwood 20th and 21st May Handicap (5.00).

Gelded since his last run, he's by Sea The Moon so is bred to stay at least this 10f and makes his handicap debut off what looks a workable mark of 67.

Rodin win would be huge in Japan

Victory in Saturday's Qipco 2000 Guineas (4.40) for Aidan O'Brien's AUGUSTE RODIN would be a massive result for his sire Deep Impact, who won seven Group 1s in Japan during his own illustrious career on the track.

Having spent two months in Japan last winter, I know how much a Classic victory would mean in his homeland and I fully expect him to win.

Deep Impact looks to have passed on much of his brilliance to this lovely colt, who won the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on his latest start in October and has pleased everyone at Ballydoyle in the build up to this.

Image: Auguste Rodin (green cap) leads the Aidan O'Brien string in a workout at the Curragh

I'd also like to see Andrew Balding's Chaldean run a big race for Frankie Dettori, as this will be his 2000 Guineas swan song.

The progressive son of Frankel was unlucky to part company with Frankie in the Greenham but can also prove himself at the highest level.

Ireland looks to have Sunday's Qipco 1000 Guineas (3.40) in its grasp with hot favourite Tahiyra but I wouldn't be surprised to see Aidan O'Brien's Meditate avenge that defeat to her in the Group 1 Moyglare.

She was awesome in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and won't go down without a fight.

Image: Trueshan and Hollie Doyle lead the field in the 2023 Sagaro Stakes

Not prepared to write off Trueshan

TRUESHAN's defeat in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot on Trials Day in midweek was obviously disappointing, but I'm not prepared to write him off, even though he's run below his best in two starts this season.

The pace was so slow it was ridiculous so I was happy to let him slide on when he did. He travelled into the race so effortlessly and pricked his ears but when push came to shove had nothing more to give.

We all know he's much better than he showed but hopefully he can head back to Ascot in better form next month to prove he still has the class that won him a third Long Distance Cup there back in October - soft ground permitting, of course.