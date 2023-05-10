Lingfield Trials Day on Sky Sports Racing: Meeting switched to all-weather track after waterlogging

Saturday's Derby and Oaks Trials at Lingfield Park have been switched to the track's all-weather surface following waterlogging.

Thunderstorms and 23.2mm of rain fell at the venue on Tuesday, leading to a track inspection on Wednesday morning, which subsequently failed.

Saturday's valuable card, which includes the Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes, the Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes and the Chartwell Fillies' Stakes, has been salvaged, although all existing entries will be cancelled, with the races re-opened for new entries to close at noon on Thursday May 11.

Ralph Beckett's Bluestocking and Charlie Appleby's Military Order were among those entered who are short in the betting for the Classics at Epsom next month.

A BHA statement said: "A BHA inspection of the course on Wednesday morning found the turf track to be unraceable due to waterlogging.

"It is considered unlikely that conditions will have improved sufficiently by Saturday to allow any races to take place on the turf safely.

"Therefore, also taking into account the weather forecast suggesting further rain, the BHA has made the decision to switch the surface at this time to offer certainty for connections to confirm their running plans.



"The race programme, including the Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes, the Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes and the Chartwell Fillies' Stakes, will remain as scheduled, with the Oaks and Derby trials to be contested over 1m4f as opposed to 1m3f133y."