Today on Sky Sports Racing: Michael Owen sends Rajinsky and Zoffee out in search of Chester Cup at Boodles May Festival

The Boodles May Festival at Chester reaches a thrilling finale on Friday, plus there is action from Ascot, Ripon and Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.15 Chester - 2021 winner Falcon Eight faces 16 in Cup

The highlight of a top three-day meeting on the Roodee, the historic tote Chester Cup (3.15) features a typically-competitive field of 17 over the extended two mile and two furlong trip.

They are headed by one of two representing Michael Owen's Manor House Stables, the likeable seven-year-old stayer Rajinsky, who will be ridden by top claimer Harry Davies.

Third in the race last year off an 8lb inferior mark, Hugo Palmer's gelding beat an out-of-form Trueshan in the Listed Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham last month before looking out of his depth in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot.

Owen and Palmer also send out Cesarewitch fourth Zoffee, the mount of Ben Curtis, who appears to have been targeted at this by the team.

Dermot Weld's Falcon Eight landed this prize two years ago and returned 12 months later to be fifth.

Both Tritonic (Alan King) and Metier (Harry Fry) boast high-level form over hurdles but revert to the Flat here, with Hollie Doyle booked on the former.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Owen says the tote Chester Cup is a race high on his team's agenda, live on Sky Sports Racing

2.40 Chester - Point Lonsdale the one to beat in Huxley

The Group Two Ire-incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Huxley Stakes (2.40) has attracted a classy field of six in which Aidan O'Brien's Point Lonsdale will head the market.

The four-year-old made a sparkling return to action when winning the Group Three Alleged Stakes at the Curragh last month and will bid to follow up under Ryan Moore.

The lightly-raced four-year-old Poker Face is a fascinating runner for Simon and Ed Crisford with Jamie Spencer on board. Having won two of his three starts last season, he ran an excellent race when runner-up in the Group Three Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket and steps up in class and distance.

Foxes Tales was successful in Listed company at Kempton last month and is another stepping up in grade for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

Layfayette (Noel Meade), Mujtaba (William Haggas) and Royal Champion (Roger Varian) complete the line-up.

Image: Point Lonsdale wins a thrilling Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot

1.30 Chester - Boardman could be worth backing on Roodee return

A typically-competitive renewal of the CAA Stellar Earl Grosvenor Handicap (1.30) kicks off the card on day three and sees 13 runners compete over seven and a half furlongs.

Last year's winner Red Mirage will be having his first start for John Quinn and will have to overcome a tricky draw in stall 10, but is just 2lb higher than 12 months ago.

Revich finished an unlucky third in that contest and bids to make amends off this 3lb lower mark and with the experience of Jim Crowley to call on in the saddle.

Tim Easterby's Boardman is a dual winner over this course and distance and will hope to improve on last year's fifth for 3lb claimer Sean Kirrane.

Friday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from the Boodles May Festival at Chester, plus Ascot, Ripon and Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday May 12.