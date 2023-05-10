Chester May Festival: Savethelastdance 7/4 favourite for Epsom after blowing away Cheshire Oaks rivals

Savethelastdance shot to clear favouritism for the Oaks at Epsom after blowing away her rivals in the Cheshire Oaks on day one of the Boodles May Festival at Chester.

A joint-favourite with Infinite Cosmos before her return at the Roodee, Aidan O'Brien's filly was sent off an 8/11 shot for the Listed contest on Wednesday after the withdrawal of chief rival Luckin Brew.

Kept quiet in midfield early on by Ryan Moore, Savethelastdance shot past the field on the outside turning in, and sprinted away to beat There's The Door by a comfortable 22 lengths, with Ermesinde back in third.

The bookmakers were impressed with her performance and took no chances as they went as short as 6/4 for the Classic at Epsom next month.

Winning owner Paul Smith told Sky Sports Racing: "It was nice to see that. Ryan was really complimentary and said she hit the line very hard. He couldn't have been happier.

Image: Savethelastdance is as short as 6/4 for the Oaks at Epsom after Cheshire Oaks victory

"She has bounced out of her last race in Ireland very well and handled that dig in the ground.

"It's straight to the Oaks now and we're looking forward to that."

Ziggy's Phoenix was away well and made every yard of the running to lead home a Middleham Park Racing one-two in the CAA Stellar Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes.

Image: Ziggy's Phoenix beats Ziggy's Dream to win the Lily Agnes

The Richard Hannon-trained filly won from the front at Ripon when breaking her duck on her second start and it was a similar story as she was sent off the 9/4 favourite on the Roodee.

Handed a plum draw in stall one, the daughter of Kodiac pinged the gates in the hands of Ryan Moore, and having burned off Balon D'Or - who matched the winner stride for stride until the home straight - held on gamely when fellow Middleham Park runner Ziggy's Dream, began to fly in the closing stages.

In the aftermath, she was handed a quote of 14/1 by Paddy Power and Betfair for the Queen Mary Stakes over the same five-furlong trip at Royal Ascot.

It was all change late on in the tote £100K Guaranteed Placepot Every Day Handicap as William Buick and Danger Alert (12/1) got up in the final strides to deny Billy Loughnane on favourite Jer Batt.