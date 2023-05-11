Dee Stakes: Aidan O'Brien adds 10th Chester prize with San Antonio; now 25/1 for The Derby

Aidan O’Brien bagged a 10th Dee Stakes victory at Chester with San Antonio for Ryan Moore in what was a rough race on the Roodee.

San Antonio was managed to have a smooth enough run despite the wayward nature of Local Dynasty on his inside, who drifted wide under William Buick throughout.

And as others fell away, it proved to be a two-horse race between San Antonio and favourite Alder, trained by Aidan's son Donnacha and ridden by Gavin Ryan.

But father got the better of son on this occasion, pulling clear to win by just under two lengths and take Aidan's victories in the Dee up to double figures.

The winner was trimmed as a result for the Betfred Derby, into 25/1 from 50/1 pre-race.

After the race, winning trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "Ryan was very happy with the horse. He relaxed, he stayed well and said he could get further so you'd have to be very happy really.

"It's not a hard race on a horse and you can go back or up - around here they learn a lot and come out of the race lovely.

"The lads will decide what they want to do but all the options are open to him. Auguste Rodin will go straight to the Derby and we'll see what happens with the other trials."

Image: Nymphadora and Oisin Murphy

Nymphadora got another well-judged ride from Oisin Murphy to land the opening CAA Stellar Handicap for Andrew Balding who trained the first two home.

Murphy followed the pace along with King's Lynn - owned by The King and Queen - and Ryan Moore who tracked Night On Earth.

But while Moore was in behind, Murphy and Nymphadora kicked for home and had enough to hold on by a length at the line, with the jockey stating Royal Ascot will be on the cards next.

"I'm so pleased," Murphy said. "She's a tough filly and a daughter of No Nay Never so we were confident she'd go on the ground.

"She's been a very good performer and to win a valuable race here today is great.

"I had a good draw which made my life easy - we were able to track the pace and King's Lynn ran well for His Majesty as well. She ran very well at the Royal meeting last year."

Dominic Ffrench-Davis enjoyed his excellent run with Surely Not defeating Self Aclaim under William Buick in the Deepbridge Capital Handicap.

It was only a narrow half-length success but proved to be a touch cosy, with favourite Theoryofeverything struggling to land a follow and eventually finished last of the seven.