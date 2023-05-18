Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes: Breeders' Cup hero Modern Games headlines 13 in Newbury feature

Dual Breeders' Cup winner Modern Games tops 13 contenders for Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Winner of the Juvenile Turf in 2021 and the Mile last term, Modern Games has also tasted Group One success in France and Canada, but will be shooting for a first British win at the highest level.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Laurel is one of his main rivals at the Berkshire track, having finished a narrow second in the Sun Chariot last year and opened with an easy Listed verdict on Kempton's all-weather surface last month.

Image: Modern Games finishes well clear of the rest of the field in the Woodbine Mile

My Prospero represents William Haggas and he will be having his first run since finishing third in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in the autumn.

Jadoomi finished third on his first attempt at Group One company in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and he returns for Simon and Ed Crisford, while Mutasaabeq arrives on the back of a fine front-running success in the bet365 Mile at Newmarket at the start of the month.

Light Infantry was third in that event for David Simcock and reopposes, as does William Knight's fourth-placed Checkandchallenge.

Richard Hannon is double-handed with Chindit and Lusail, first and fourth in the Paradise Stakes at Ascot recently.

Berkshire Shadow, Jumby, Triple Time and The Wizard Of Eye complete the line up, with Angel Bleu and Cash the only horses not declared.