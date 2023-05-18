Hollie Doyle blog: Newbury fancies on Lockinge Day and good chances at Ripon!

Hollie Doyle heads to Newbury on Saturday for four rides, where she also has a fancy for the Group 1 Lockinge, and reveals her hopes of a winner at Ripon on Sunday.

TOM EXCITED ABOUT HIS LOCKINGE CONTENDER

Unfortunately I don't have a ride in the big race of the day at Newbury on Saturday, the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35), so I'll be rooting for my husband Tom Marquand and the promising My Prospero.

Tom's really excited about William Haggas's colt who progressed with every run last season, winning a Group 2 in France before finishing a close third to Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

Now a four-year-old, he's pretty low mileage, so the signs are that this son of Iffraaj can continue to get better still with age.

Image: Mutasaabeq and Jim Crowley win at Newmarket

I also liked the way Charlie Hills's Mutasaabeq dispatched Native Trail in the Group 2 bet365 Mile at Newmarket earlier this month, whilst it would be foolish to dismiss John and Thady Gosden's progressive filly Laurel.

She has plenty to find on ratings but showed her class when going close in the Group 1 Sun Chariot last season. With that reappearance run at Kempton under her girth, I'm convinced she has more to offer too.

EXPECTING A BIG RUN FROM CLASS DROPPER INTELLOGENT

I'm excepting a big run from Jane Chapple-Hyam's INTELLOGENT in the BetVictor Handicap (4.10) at Newbury.

He ran well on his first start of the year in the Group 3 Earl Of Sefton at Newmarket, finishing fourth, and drops back into handicap company over a shorter trip.

A mile suits him well, as he proved the last time he ran over the distance in the Royal Hunt Cup when only a half-length second in a big, competitive field.

LONGER TRIP COULD BE KEY TO SCENIC'S CHANCES

Ed Walker clearly thinks a lot of his Lope De Vega filly SCENIC to pitch her into the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes (4.45) at Newbury.

She improved with every run last year, showing promise in novice races on the All-Weather at Kempton. Her latest start behind Simon and Ed Crisford's colt Wigmore Street was particularly encouraging.

She's obviously got work to do on Saturday's terms off a rating of just 74, but she is open to improvement on this step up in distance and holds an entry in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

CHAPPLE-HYAM SPRINTER CAN BUILD ON CREDITABLE RETURN

APLOMB's first run of the year in a course-and-distance handicap last month was creditable, so he'll head back to the Berkshire track with definite prospects in the Connect IT Utility Services Handicap (5.18) at Newbury.

He hasn't won for a long time but has run some solid races in defeat since taking a Ripon handicap off a 4lb higher mark. He was beaten less than three lengths on his return from a six-month lay-off but, like a lot of older horses, will just need the cards to fall in his favour.

With only 8st 2lb on his back, Richard Spencer's colt PJANOO might just outrun his big odds in the BetVictor London Gold Cup (3.00).

He chased home subsequent Group winner Isaac Shelby on his debut at this track last year before running well without getting his head in front in three more starts. Those races were all over 6½-7f, but he steps up to 10f for this handicap debut.

IN-FORM RADETSKY CAN BE SUNDAY BEST

Archie Watson does well with his Ripon raiders and the in-form RADETSKY MARSCH can keep that good record intact in the William Hill Ripon Champion Bonus 2023 Handicap (3.55) on Sunday.

He's a lovely, big horse, so he surprised us in many ways when winning around such a sharp track as Kempton on his first run of the year.

He looks open to plenty of improvement now stepping into handicap company off an opening mark of 81 and, being a prominent racer, should be at home on such a front-runners' track, if he can translate that promise to turf.

Image: Hollie Doyle punches the air as Nashwa wins the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood

CLASSIC QUEEN ON THE COMEBACK TRAIL

Nashwa, who gave me that unforgettable first Classic success in last season's French Oaks, could be back in action in France later this month.

John and Thady Gosden didn't think she was quite ready for York this week but are targeting the Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud next Sunday (28th May).

It's a fillies' Group 2 over the extended 10f, which looks an ideal assignment to get her season underway. I'm hoping to sit on her before the race and can't wait to see what more we can achieve together for her proud owner Imad Alsagar this year.