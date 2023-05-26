Today on Sky Sports Racing: Intriguing novices at Bath alongside Worcester jumping

Clive Cox could have a good one in two-year-old Succession and headlines a hot novice heat at Bath this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Bath - Succession could land second victory

The Prompt Transport Novice Stakes (2:50) looks a decent chance for Clive Cox's course victor Succession to make it two wins from three starts, but will have to concede a penalty in the process.

Richard Hannon's Mashadi could well take a bit of beating though, having finished second in quality novice races at Newmarket and York and this feels like a slight ease in grade for the Amo Racing team.

Of the others, Archie Watson's The Liegeman catches the eye as a full-brother to Group One star sprinter The Tin Man - he could go well on debut.

3.25 Bath - Coup De Force takes significant class drop

Stuart Kittow's Coup De Force will surely take some stopping in the F G Bond Of Marshfield Fillies' Handicap (3:25) with a big class drop in her favour.

The four-year-old was only narrowly defeated in a Class 3 heat at Goodwood earlier this month and now drops right down into Class 5 company.

She takes on a couple of last time out winners in Four Adaay and Redredrobin whilst Eve Johnson Houghton drops Granary Queen in trip and no doubt will be staying on past beaten rivals.

6.10 Worcester - Balko Saint could land first chase victory

The evening jumping comes from Worcester and the Addisonrees Planning Consultancy Handicap Chase (6:10) gives Balko Saint a chance for a first success over fences.

Jane Williams' charge was a good second at Kempton last time out and a return to that form will surely see him go close in what looks a weaker race on paper.

Joe Tizzard's Kauto The King is possibly the chief rival, having won this race in 2022 but will need a revival in form.

Watch Bath and Worcester on Sky Sports Racing on Friday 26 May.