Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nashwa returns to take on Above The Curve in thrilling Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud

It is a real Sunday treat on Sky Sports Racing as Classic star Nashwa returns in the Group Two Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud, plus there is jumping from Uttoxeter and Fontwell, all live from 12.23pm.

2.45 Saint-Cloud - Group One fillies battle it out in France

Group One-winning fillies Above The Curve and Nashwa head a field of six for the Group Two Prix Corrida (2.45pm) at Saint-Cloud.

Nashwa enjoyed a fruitful three-year-old campaign winning the Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes and makes her reappearance under Hollie Doyle.

Joseph O'Brien's Above The Curve claimed the Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp last season but finished last of seven on her four-year-old debut at the Curragh earlier this month and will need to bounce back with Maxime Guyon taking the ride.

Jean-Claude Rouget's Baiykara is an intriguing outsider with Mickael Barzalona taking the ride, while Prix Allez France Longines winner India steps up from Group Three company.

Image: Above The Curve ridden by Ryan Moore (centre) wins the Moyglare ''Jewels'' Blandford Stakes

3.55 Uttoxeter - Tea Clipper tops competitive Trophy heat

Uttoxeter's feature, the Clarke Chase for the Sir Stanley and Lady Clarke Challenge Trophy (3.55pm), looks a cracking heat with a mix of progressive chasers tackling some older stalwarts.

Top weight Tea Clipper ran respectably in classy company at Cheltenham and Sandown on recent starts and comes back in trip for this under Stan Sheppard.

Walk In Clover is only a six-year-old and has impressed in winning his last two starts over fences for Dan Skelton and Tristan Durrell.

Skelton is doubly represented as Quid Quo Pro sneaks in at the bottom of the weights for Kielan Woods. The seven-year-old has been lightly raced since joining from France and should appreciate the sound surface.

Raffle Ticket is another seeking a hat-trick for Mel Rowley having scored at Huntingdon and Worcester this year.

Image: Quid Pro Quo wins on hurdling debut for the Dan Skelton team and JP McManus at Warwick

3.10 Fontwell - Hunters Call and Estacas contest Fontwell feature

Seven head to post for the big race at Fontwell, the Danny Bowers 50th Birthday Handicap Hurdle (3.10pm).

Olly Murphy's old favourite Hunters Call tops the weight after proving he remain in good heart at the grand old age of 13 when chasing home Serious Operator at Ayr last month.

David Bridgewater's Estacas got off the mark over hurdles when comfortably landing a Huntingdon handicap and steps up in class under Brendan Powell.

Casa Loupi and Hooper are others with chances in an open contest.

Watch every race from Saint-Cloud, Uttoxeter and Fontwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday May 28.