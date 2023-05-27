Irish 2000 Guineas: Paddington wins 12th Curragh title for Aidan O'Brien and goes 4/1 for Royal Ascot

Paddington made a seamless switch to Classic company as he gave trainer Aidan O'Brien another victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Having begun his season in handicap company off a mark of 97, Paddington won the Tetrarch Stakes next time before being pitched into the Guineas.

Ryan Moore was keen to grab an early position on the 3/1 victor and settled just behind Oisin Murphy on Hi Royal, the surprise runner up in the Newmarket Guineas.

For a brief spell it appeared as if Murphy was keeping a bit up his sleeve as Moore got down into the drive position, but with half a furlong left to run, Paddington began to gain the upper hand.

He leaned in briefly on Hi Royal, but he was already in command and as Hi Royal began to weaken it was the winner's stablemate Cairo who made late gains from the rear to claim second, beaten two lengths.

Royal Scotsman was sent off the 6/4 favourite but never looked like getting involved as O'Brien claimed a 12th victory in the race, although it was his first since Churchill in 2017.

The winner is now the 4/1 second favourite for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot with Coral, who have Newmarket winner Chaldean as the 11/8 market leader.

Image: Paddington was cut to 4/1 for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

"We went to Ascot first time (at two) with him and he was very babyish. Then he came back and won a maiden very easily here with Seamus (Heffernan)," said O'Brien.

"He wintered very well and we were very happy with him in the spring. He ended up in the Madrid (Handicap) on a lovely mark, it was a lovely place to start him as it was over seven furlongs, even though the ground was soft.

"Then he came back here and won the Tetrarch in soft ground again, so we weren't really sure about the ground with him. Obviously he's a Siyouni out of a Montjeu mare. He was always a beautiful mover but you are never sure until they do it.

"Seamus loved him the last day and he had been doing everything really nice since. He's a fine, big horse and is maturing very well. He's very good looking.

"He was a little bit slow away, but Ryan got his position very quickly on him and he didn't light him up to do it. He's a very exciting horse."

When asked if the St James' Palace could be next, he added: "What we always do is we go home and give them a week or 10 days and then the lads discuss it with Ryan and everyone else before deciding where they would like to go.

"That looks like the natural progression for him though, because he doesn't look short of speed, even though he will get further in time."

Murphy gets first Curragh win on Art Power

Image: Oisin Murphy steers Art Power to a dominat victory in the Greenlands Stakes

Oisin Murphy rode his first ever winner at the Curragh as Art Power confirmed his love for Ireland when winning the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes in clear-cut fashion.

Trained by Tim Easterby, the grey was winning for the fourth time in as many attempts in Ireland.

Swiftly away from the stalls, the 2/1 joint-favourite looked in a comfortable rhythm throughout while his main market rival, Charlie Hills' Garrus, was almost detached at the back of the field under Ryan Moore.

When Garrus did begin to make a move from the rear, Art Power had plenty left and kicked on again over a furlong out, running out a four-and-three-quarter-length winner from Big Gossey, with Garrus third.

The winner, gelded in the winter, is now as low as 8/1 with Betfair for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Jessica Harrington's Givemethebeatboys maintained his unbeaten record with a narrow victory in the GAIN Marble Hill Stakes.

Image: Givemethebeatboys just gets the better of Noche Magica in the Group Three GAIN Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh

A winner at Navan on his debut just a fortnight ago, he was sent off an 11/1 chance in what looked a strong Group Three on paper as five of the six runners were defending perfect starts to their careers.

The only one beaten on debut, Adrian Murray's Valiant Force, had been second and he set a scorching gallop down the centre under Colin Keane but started to weaken a furlong out.

At that point Noche Magica looked sure to collect having gone by the eventual winner, but Paddy Twomey's colt began to tire while Aidan O'Brien's His Majesty made a run up the rail, only for Givemethebeatboys to poke his head in front in between the pair and win by a head under Shane Foley.

O'Brien's Democracy, his apparent first string under Ryan Moore, disappointed in last while the winner is now 12/1 for the Coventry at Royal Ascot with Coral.