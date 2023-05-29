Today on Sky Sports Racing: Anmaat, Buckaroo and Light Infantry take on home favourites in Prix d'Ispahan

It is a bumper bank holiday Monday on Sky Sports Racing with the Group One Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLonchamp, plus seven classy contests from Windsor, all live from 12.58pm.

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Super seven battle it out in Prix d'Ispahan

Still flying high from Hukum's defeat of Derby hero Desert Crown last week, trainer Owen Burrows will head to Paris on Monday in search of a third career Group One title as Anmaat takes on some of Europe's best in the Prix d'Ispahan (3.25).

Anmaat is no stranger to success in the French capital having landed the Group Two Prix Dollar at the track on Arc weekend last year.

He returned earlier this month in the rearranged Gordon Richards Stakes at Newmarket, chasing home the impressive Adayar.

Joseph O'Brien sends Heritage Stakes winner Buckaroo over from Ireland, with Oisin Murphy booked on the dual Listed scorer.

David Simcock's Light Infantry completes the team of raiders under Jamie Spencer. He was second in a pair of Group Ones at Deauville last year but needs to improve on his latest effort when seventh in the Lockinge.

The home team's hopes are led by Jean-Claude Rouget's Erevann, winner of last year's Group Two Prix Daniel Wildenstein, who needs to bounce back from being a beaten favourite at Saint-Cloud last time.

Frankie Dettori heads over to ride Irish Champion Stakes runner-up Onesto, while Junko will look to reverse the form with Anmaat after finishing behind his rival last October. Facteur Cheval completes the field.

2.35 Windsor - Haggas and Boughey novices meet

The Download The At The Races App Novice Stakes (2.35) at Windsor features a fascinating battle between two expensively-bought last-time winners.

Kodiac filly Nine Tenths cost connections 300,000gns as a yearling and built on a promising debut to win at Newcastle ten days later for William Haggas.

She is from the family of July Cup runner-up Sceptical and the team will be hoping she has improved again for the three-year-old campaign.

Her main rival on paper is the Highclere-owned Pastiche who is also returning from an extended absence, last seen 252 days ago when bolting up in a Fillies' Maiden at Southwell.

The filly by Zoustar cost 105,000gns as a yearling and will be ridden by Ben Curtis for George Boughey.

One to note on debut is Crow's Nest who also goes for the Boughey team. The gelding by US Navy Flag cost 100,000gns as a yearling but didn't see the track before selling recently for only 3,000gns.

3.10 Windsor - Navello headlines Sprint Series Qualifier

Image: Navello is aiming to qualify for another Windsor Sprint Series Final

After finishing a strong fifth in last year's final, Boughey's Navello will aim to book his spot again with victory in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (3.10).

He has just three to beat this time around and arrives on the back of victory at Thirsk just nine days ago, with Curtis again in the saddle.

Roger Teal's Whenthedealisdone has been competing in valuable five-furlong sprint handicaps this year and should find this a more appealing target to get back to winning ways.

The five-year-old was successful over this course and distance two years ago and the booking of Tom Marquand is eye-catching.

King Of Bavaria tops the weights for Rossa Ryan and Michael Appleby. The ex-Aidan O'Brien runner is yet to win for his new connections but is slipping to an interesting mark, while Night On Earth completes the field for Ian Williams.

Watch the Group One Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp plus every race from Windsor all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, May 29.