Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Brighton flat action the focus on Tuesday with Triggered seeking a hat-trick

There is a double dose of flat action to enjoy on Tuesday as the Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Brighton and Lingfield, all live from 2.10pm.

7.40 Lingfield - Hat-trick seeker Triggered faces Revolutionary Man

Trainer Mark Loughnane has had a flying start to 2023 and is already just two winners short of his total from last year (28) as he sends three runners to Lingfield.

Hat-trick seeker Triggered tops the weights for the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (7.40) after recent victories at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton, the latter coming just five days ago.

Talented apprentice Billy Loughnane takes off a valuable 3lbs but it would still be a supreme weight-carrying performance if he could get his head in front.

At the other end of the weights, Revolutionary Man slips in off a mark of 56 under 5lb apprentice Connor Planas. This gelding by Exceed And Excel has been a model of consistency recently, failing to finish outside of the first two in just one of his last six starts for Robyn Brisland and that was on heavy ground.

Heather Main's Wizarding has just six races to his name but has run well on the previous three occasions at Kempton, winning one, and returns after a 146-day break.

7.10 Lingfield - Sweet Run & Cinderella's Dream headline Maiden

Champion trainer Charlie Appleby recorded a mighty 60 wins with his two-year-olds last year from 163 runners - at a stunning strike-rate of 37 per cent - but has gone steadily with this year's crop, sending out just one winner from five runners to date.

It is noteworthy therefore that he feels ready to hand a first start to Shamardal filly Cinderella's Dream in the Free Tips Daily On AtTheRaces.com Maiden Fillies' Stakes (7.10). With champion jockey William Buick heading to Leicester, James Doyle comes in for the ride.

The Johnston team took this race last year with Lakota Sioux, who went on to finish an impressive third in the Chesham at Royal Ascot before landing the Group Three Sweet Solera, and they return with newcomer Shadan Joy.

Amy Murphy's Sweet Run is the third debutant in the field. The daughter of Camacho cost 105,000gns as a yearling and is a half-sister to a pair of winners - Hard One To Please and Dandy Alys.

Image: Charlie Appleby hands a first start to two-year-old Cinderella's Dream

4.10 Brighton - Course and distance winner Rawyaan in the mix

Rawyaan looked set to compete at a reasonably high level when landed a Brighton Maiden in August 2021 and that level of form alone should prove good enough for him to be in the mix for the BresBet Supports Rising Stars Handicap (4.10).

George Baker's four-year-old was unable to land a blow on reappearance at Kempton this year but improved to be third back here last month.

The Roger Varian-trained Sir Winston has yet to get his head in front in seven career starts but produced a career-best when chasing home Legal Reform at Lingfield 17 days ago.

Last year's winner Little Boy Blue returns for William Carson and Bill Turner but needs to improve from a very disappointing effort at Doncaster when last seen.

