Irish 1000 Guineas: Tahiyra too good for rivals at the Curragh as Dermot Weld's filly gets her Classic glory

Tahiyra went one place better than her Newmarket second to scoop Classic glory with a dominant display in the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas.

Unbeaten at two, Dermot Weld's daughter of Siyouni was sent off the 6/4 favourite when coming up just short behind Mawj on the Rowley Mile earlier this month, but proved she is a filly of enormous quality to gain compensation on home soil.

She was even more popular with backers this time as the 2/5 favourite in the hands of regular partner Chris Hayes for the Curragh's one-mile feature.

And there would have been a few nervous moments for supporters, as although Tahiyra was travelling smoothly throughout, she was penned in on the rail from her draw in stall one as the Aidan O'Brien pair of Breeders' Cup heroine Meditate and Dower House dictated the pace.

Hayes masterfully angled out his filly with two furlongs left to run and soon set about accounting for old rival Meditate and having soon asserted her superiority once again over the Ballydoyle representative, she showed plenty of courage in the closing stages to match her undoubted talent as she was driven out for a one-and-a-half-length success.

It gave her handler and jockey back-to-back victories in the fillies' Classic after Homeless Songs' triumph 12 months ago and she could now head for Royal Ascot and a rematch with her Newmarket conqueror, with Paddy Power and Betfair making her a 7/4 chance for the Coronation Stakes.

Image: Chris Hayes celebrates a Classic victory in the Irish 1000 Guineas on Tahiyra

Weld said: "She was in a pocket, but when you have a very good horse they have the pace to get out of that pocket. I was always comfortable.

"The plan was to hold onto her and ride her for speed. My only concern was whether she would let herself down on the quick ground. They have done a good job here.

"We'll see how she comes out of this race and obviously we will think about the Coronation Stakes."

Image: Chris Hayes plants a kiss on Tahiyra after her Irish 1000 Guineas success

Moore masterclass as Luxembourg wins Gold Cup

Luxembourg held off Bay Bridge to make every yard in the Tattersalls Gold Cup for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

A Group One winner at two, he was well fancied for last year's Derby after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas but missed out on the summer months with a setback.

He made up for lost time in the second half of his three-year-old campaign by winning the Royal Whip over course and distance before adding the Irish Champion Stakes, accounting for a high-class cast at Leopardstown.

Image: Luxembourg holds off Bay Bridge to win the Tattersalls Gold Cup

Only fifth on his seasonal bow in the Mooresbridge Stakes, the real Luxembourg was on show on Sunday afternoon.

Sent off at 11/4, with French raider and old rival Vadeni the 11/8 market leader, the son of Camelot was immediately sent to the front by Ryan Moore where he remained until the winning post.

Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge was content to track the pace in the early stages and was building up momentum as the runners headed up the home straight.

Image: Ryan Moore poses with the Tattersalls Gold Cup trophy

Although short of room passing the two-furlong pole, Richard Kingscote was soon able to edge his mount into clear daylight and they set about laying down a stern challenge to Luxembourg in the closing stages.

But the Ballydoyle representative refused to give in and remained half a length clear as the duo flashed past the winning post, a performance that saw Luxembourg shortened to 3/1 from 10s for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot with both Paddy Power and Betfair.

Albany aim for winning debutant Matrika

O'Brien's Matrika looks to be Royal Ascot-bound following an ultra-professional display on debut at the Curragh.

Sent off at 6/1 for the opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden, the daughter of No Nay Never was always travelling powerfully in the hands of Moore and ran out a taking three-quarters of a length winner, with Grand Job (second) and Mysteries (third) keeping on to fill the podium spots.

The winner will now get the chance to replicate her half-brother, The Wow Signal, who was a scorer at the Royal meeting, as she was handed a quote of 6/1 for the Albany Stakes by Betfair and Paddy Power.

Image: Matrika makes a smart winning debut at the Curragh under Ryan Moore

"She's so lazy at home that she's been wearing blinkers the last few weeks in work," said O'Brien. "We had them (declared) on, but then took them off at the last minute as we said we couldn't run her first time in them. Wayne (Lordan) rides her every day and said to leave them off her for her first run.

"She's so lazy at home, that's why she hasn't run until now. She's a well-bred filly and is a sister to The Wow Signal."

He added: "We'll have a look at something like the Albany with her. We'll leave them (blinkers) off her for the moment, but she is better with them on."

Another Beautiful day for Twomey

Just Beautiful produced a fine performance to hand Paddy Twomey back-to-back victories in the Lanwades Stud Stakes.

It was also a third-straight success in the Group Two contest for jockey Billy Lee, who had the Moyglare Stud-owned filly in the box seat throughout.

Having dictated terms on the front end, Lee had a willing partner when asking his mount to lengthen and although 1,250,000 guineas purchase Jumbly came home with an eye-catching run on debut for Joseph O'Brien, Just Beautiful was always in control to run out a cosy two-and-a-quarter-length scorer at odds of 4/1.