Prix d'Ispahan: Anmaat toughs it out to beat Light Infantry at ParisLongchamp and claim a first Group One prize

Anmaat showed his battling qualities once again as he secured a first Group One success when leading home a British one-two in the Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp.

The five-year-old progressed rapidly throughout an unbeaten 2022 which culminated in a Group Two success in the Prix Dollar at the same track on Arc weekend.

And following a pleasing return behind Adayar in the rearranged Gordon Richards Stakes at Newmarket, the Owen Burrows-trained runner showed his liking for the French capital once again on Monday afternoon.

Ridden with patience by Jim Crowley in the 10-furlong contest as David Simcock's Light Infantry dictated terms on the front end from Joseph O'Brien's Buckaroo, Anmaat was asked to go through the gears and deliver his challenge when angled out by his rider in the home straight.

But with Light Infantry and Buckaroo refusing to lie down, plus home contenders Erevann and Facteur Cheval quickening along with Anmaat, Burrows' gelding had to pull out all the stops to claim gold in a fantastic five-way dash for the winning post, with Light Infantry holding on for the silver medal.

Image: Anmaat toughs it out down the outside to win the Group One Prix d'Ispahan

Burrows told Sky Sports Racing: "He's such a tough horse and very progressive.

"He's done well to win from where he was and has showed his guts to tough it out again.

"Who knows how far he can progress!"