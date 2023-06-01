Hollie Doyle blog: Frankie Dettori and Soul Sister can strike at Epsom on Oaks Day!

Hollie Doyle gives her verdict on the Oaks and Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday, as well as running the rule over her five rides at the Surrey track.

Frankie gets the vote in Oaks

I'm expecting Frankie Dettori to light up the Classic stage at Epsom on Friday with a show-stopping performance on Soul Sister in the Betfred Oaks (4.30).

I was seriously impressed with John and Thady Gosden's filly in the Musidora Stakes at York last month, where she relished every yard of the extended mile and a quarter. The way she finished off her race on The Knavesmire suggests she will be even better suited by this longer trip and the sound surface on the Downs will be in her favour too.

This doesn't look the strongest renewal of the fillies' Classic, but this striking daughter of Frankel ticks all the boxes and is a more appealing proposition to me than Aidan O'Brien's likely short-priced favourite Savethelastdance, whose wins have both been achieved in testing ground.

Image: Soul Sister stretches away from her rivals at York

Hornby the man for Westover

I would love to see Rob Hornby win a compelling Group 1 Dahlbury Coronation Cup (3.10) on Westover, who proved his liking for Epsom with a running-on third in last year's Derby.

I was gutted for Rob when he lost the ride on Ralph Beckett's star in the Irish Derby a few weeks later, a race he duly went on to win convincingly.

A Group 1-winning jockey in his own right, he deserves to get another chance on the son of Frankel, who showed us what an exciting season he's in for with a solid second in the Dubai Sheema Classic at the end of March.

Image: French Claim (yellow cap) gives chase to Irish Derby winner Westover

Monster deserves crack at Listed level

I'm out to follow up my 2021 win in the Listed Nyetimber Surrey Stakes (5.10) on Archie Watson's improving gelding He's A Monster.

He's been gelded since completing back-to-back wins on the All-Weather at Wolverhampton and Kempton in the spring and looks ready for this step up in class.

It looks a hotter renewal than the one I won on Archie's Mehmento, however, and this substantial son of No Nay Never must now prove himself on turf. He's got work to do off his revised rating of 91 but deserves to take his chance in a race like this.

Murphy colt can build on debut

The British EBF 40th Anniversary Woodcote Stakes (2.00) usually produces a good two-year-old and I'm hopeful that Amy Murphy's Kodiac colt Fifty Grand Slater can tee himself up for Royal Ascot with a big performance.

Nick Bradley Racing must have been pleased with his debut second at Ripon behind George Boughey's exciting Asadna, who has since emerged as a leading contender for the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting.

The way my lad handled the undulations at Ripon that day stands him in good stead for the idiosyncratic nature of Epsom, but we do have a tricky draw in stall 10 to overcome.

Repertoire in top form

David Simcock's Repertoire could not arrive at Epsom in better form following his win at Newmarket two weeks ago, and he can out-run double-figure odds in the Racehorse Lotto Handicap (2.35).

A hold-up performer, he came with a strong run to win a good handicap for Jamie Spencer off a 4lb lower rating on ground similar to what I'm expecting on Friday.

Toshizou had some decent form in Ireland for Joseph O'Brien and ran better than the placings suggest from a poor draw in a hot handicap at York last time.

He's been given a chance off a reduced mark, so will hopefully go well in the Betfred Handicap (3.45).

Later on, I ride former French winner Darkness for David O'Meara in the Winners Wear Cavani Handicap (5.45). The switch from a visor to blinkers may help him recapture the promise he showed at Redcar on his reappearance in April, though his wins have all come on easier ground.

Run should benefit rusty Nashwa

It was disappointing not to come home from France last weekend with a win, but Nashwa will come on a bundle for her fourth in the Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud. She got very tired in the closing stages of that Group 2 but travelled well to a point, and she is entitled to sharpen up considerably for her first outing since the autumn.

There are no definite plans for her next run, but she does hold a clutch of top-level entries including the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Pretty Polly in Ireland next month.

Image: Hollie Doyle and Nashwa

Plans may also be fluid with Archie Watson's Commonwealth Cup probable Bradsell, who showed plenty of dash in last weekend's Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park before tiring in the final furlong.

He won last season's Coventry over 6f but a drop back to 5f could be on the cards for him now. The King's Stand Stakes later this month springs to mind, but he'd have to be supplemented for that.