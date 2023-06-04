Prix du Jockey Club: Ace Impact blows away French Derby rivals at Chantilly as Jean-Claude Rouget looks to Coral-Eclipse

Jean-Claude Rouget's Ace Impact extended his unbeaten record with a brilliant performance to land the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

Having completed a hat-trick on his previous run over 10 furlongs at this track last month, he gained a fourth success in scintillating fashion, coming from well off the pace in the hands of Cristian Demuro to collar long-time leader and favourite Big Rock inside the final furlong.

The additional half-furlong certainly helped the son of Cracksman, as Ace Impact looked better the further he went.

British raider Epictetus, trained by John and Thady Gosden, held every chance turning in, but Frankie Dettori's mount faded to finish fifth, while Aidan O'Brien's Continuous was in third throughout, before failing to see out the final furlong, eventually finishing eighth of the 11 runners.

Rouget told Sky Sports Racing: "I imagined this race before and it's easier when we're sure to have a good horse [Big Rock] out in front. To come and beat him was not easy but in the end he did it well.

Image: Cristian Demuro celebrates after Ace Impact's victory at Chantilly

"I thought in my mind that he had the potential to do that. Secretly, I was very optimistic!"

Asked about future targets for Ace Impact, who holds an entry in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, Rouget added: "We'll see how he is in the next few weeks and make a programme."