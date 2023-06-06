Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton chairman Tony Bloom sends Tango Boy to Southwell on Tuesday

There is both jumping and flat action to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing this Tuesday as our cameras head to Southwell and Lingfield, all live from 2.15pm.

2.15 Southwell - Bloom out to score with Tango Bay

A small but select field go to post for the Follow @starsports_bet On Twitter Handicap Chase (2.15) headed by lightly-raced 10-year-old Tango Boy.

The gelding, owned by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, appreciated the return to quicker ground last time at Catterick when getting the better of his only rival after a short break and arrives here only one pound higher.

The in-form Ian Williams sends out recent course winner Jaytee, who benefitted from the first-time visor and that is re-applied with three-time champion jockey Brian Hughes on board.

The outsider of the three Bbold will be ridden by Harry Cobden, who is seeking his first Champion Jockeys title and he may have to be at his very best to get this nine-year-old gelding home in front.

Image: Bbold, ridden by Charlie Hammond, goes on to win the Cazoo Handicap Chase at Southwell

6:00 Lingfield - Packard to hit the target on second start for Amo

Richard Hannon sends out recent Goodwood runner-up Packard in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (6.00).

This Mehmas colt, who cost £129,000 (€150,000) as a yearling, bumped into Charlie Johnston's very useful-looking colt Barnwell Boy on debut and a reproduction of that form could be hard to beat.

Recent Wolverhampton second Two Tribes also came second on debut and if stepping up on that effort he should be going close.

Another making their debut is the Blue Point filly Point Of Attack for John and Thady Gosden who fetched £125,000 as a yearling.

Image: John and Thady Gosden hand a first start to £125,000 buy Point Of Attack at Lingfield

7:00 Lingfield - Dark Kestrel takes on She's Centimental in feature

Handicap debutant Dark Kestrel bids to follow up his recent Doncaster success in a competitive renewal of the Play With The Finest Bookmaker Fitzdares Handicap (7.00) off a mark of 80.

She's Centimental failed in her bid for a four-timer on the turf at York in a competitive handicap but returns to her favoured All-Weather surface.

The unexposed three-year-old Lulworth Cove put up a good effort finishing second at Haydock on handicap debut last time and is dangerous to rule out.

Kessaar Power is 2-4 in handicap company and didn't get the clearest of runs last time out at Chester so will be hoping for more luck here.

