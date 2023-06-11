Coronation Stakes: Mawj set for Guineas rematch with Tahiyra at Royal Ascot for Saeed bin Suroor

Another mouthwatering clash with Tahiyra has got Saeed bin Suroor counting down the days to Royal Ascot with Mawj.

The pair were involved in one of the best races of the Flat season to date when duelling in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

On that occasion Mawj came out on top, but Tahiyra has since won the Irish equivalent and the bookmakers make her favourite to turn the tables in the Coronation Stakes on June 23.

Image: Oisin Murphy celebrates after Mawj's victory in the 1000 Guineas

"She grew a little bit when she was in Dubai," said Bin Suroor of his diminutive filly. "What I do with two-year-olds, when I see they are small and skinny, is give them time between races and that helps them.

"She hasn't really grown that much but at least she has a big heart.

"We ran her over seven (furlongs) in Dubai and then she won well over a mile. When she came back to England she went and won a Classic. She's a very special filly and we're looking forward to Ascot."

Looking ahead to the rematch he went on: "Dermot Weld's filly is very good, she was second in the English Guineas and went and won in Ireland, she's very tough.

"Our filly should run well, we're happy with her and looking forward to it.

"I think a mile is perfect for her. Maybe in the future we might look at something different, but at the moment a mile is fine. We might look at nine furlongs some day.

"There are lots of races for her over a mile, the Falmouth, the Sun Chariot, races like that. We'll see, but I think a mile suits her well. I don't think we'd ever be looking to come back in trip with her."