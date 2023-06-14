Today on Sky Sports Racing: Light N Strike tops strong seven for Newton Abbot feature on Wednesday

It is another busy afternoon on Sky Sports Racing this Wednesday with some classy horses in action at Newton Abbot and some exciting newcomers featuring at Yarmouth.

3.40 Newton Abbot - Light N Strike meets Magic Saint in quality feature

We are treated to a high-quality renewal of the Peninsula Finance PLC Handicap Chase (3.40) as the feature at Newton Abbot on Wednesday, including last year's winner of the race Kauto The King.

Joe Tizzard's runner followed that victory up with another at the track 11 days later but has struggled in seven starts since then and looks up against it this time.

Light N Strike will top the weights for Emma Lavelle and Tom Bellamy and arrives having won impressively in this grade at Warwick last month.

Paul Nicholls' Magic Saint was rated 159 at the peak of his powers and is a very intriguing contender having run well in Hunter Chases of late, now down to mark of 127, with 7lb claimer Olive Nicholls booked to ride.

Laura Morgan's Clear The Runway has won five of his eight starts over fences and will have his first start for 235 days having disappointed at Cheltenham in October.

Robert Walford's Elios D'Or is another to consider having won at Stratford on his last start.

Image: Magic Saint has been running well in hunter chase company in recent weeks

3.25 Yarmouth - Champagne Sarah can sparkle again

The Quinnbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap (3.25) looks competitive despite the small field as Champagne Sarah bids to make it two wins in seven days.

Mike Murphy and Michael Keady's runner is turned out quickly after scoring at Newbury last week, with top apprentice Billy Loughnane brought in for the ride this time.

The Thames Boatman ran a cracker to be fourth in a strong and valuable York handicap last month and a repeat of that form should be good enough to win this.

Sean Woods' Terrimia was well beaten in Listed company having won her first two starts at Windsor and Yarmouth and will head the weights on handicap debut under Harry Davies.

Michael Dods' Sparkling Red scored at Redcar last month and will shoulder a 6lb penalty with Oisin Murphy booked.

Image: Champagne Sarah (yellow) beats Vape at Newbury

2.50 Yarmouth - Crowning among 13 in exciting Fillies' Maiden

The QuinnBet Second To The Favourite Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.50) features several well-bred three-year-olds among a field of 13.

James Ferguson's Crowning ran a super race to finish fourth on debut at Newmarket in October and will sport first-time cheekpieces on this reappearance under Oisin Murphy.

William Haggas' Desert Voice ran a race full of promise on debut at Salisbury last month and steps up to seven furlongs with Cieren Fallon taking over in the plate.

The John and Thady Gosden yard introduce a couple of intriguing newcomers in the shape of Kingman filly Berthe Morisot and Cheveley Park's Full Regalia.

