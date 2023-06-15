Prix de Diane: John Gosden pleased with Running Lion ahead of French Oaks test

John Gosden is pleased with Running Lion ahead of her tilt at the Prix de Diane, with 15 fillies heading to post at Chantilly on Sunday.

The daughter of Roaring Lion was withdrawn from the Betfred Oaks at Epsom after getting upset in the stalls and having watched stablemate Soul Sister storm to big-race glory on the Surrey Downs, she will now get another chance to secure her own Classic honours in the French edition this weekend.

Last year Nashwa exited stall two when winning the Diane for the Gosden team, but this time Running Lion will have to navigate a wide position in stall 12 as Oisin Murphy's mount looks to replicate an impressive showing in the Pretty Polly at Newmarket earlier in the season.

However, Gosden - who trains in partnership with son Thady - is full of praise for the consistent filly who is the 11-4 favourite with Coral to land the spoils.

"She's in great form and we're really happy with her and her work has been great this year," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"She's a tough filly and she needs to be from stall 12. We're very pleased with her going into the race.

"She's very business-like, both in the mornings and her races and has shown nothing but a great mental attitude to her racing and has been very consistent."

There is further UK representation in the form of Karl Burke's Novakai, who was last seen finishing second to Soul Sister in the Musidora, while Aidan O'Brien and his son Joseph are represented by Never Ending Story and Caroline Street respectively.

Christopher Head's impressive French Guineas winner Blue Rose Cen is the shortest-priced contender from the home contingent and will be joined in the line-up by likely pacemaker and stablemate Wise Girl.

Prix Saint-Alary winner Jannah Rose and the supplemented runner-up Elusive Princess, along with Andre Fabre's unbeaten Pensee Du Jour are others from the home team with leading claims.