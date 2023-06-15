Prix de Diane: Christopher Head determined to go one better in French Oaks with Blue Rose Cen

It was late heartbreak for Big Rock and Christopher Head in the French Derby, with the trainer hoping to go one place better in this weekend's Prix de Diane, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Head trained Big Rock to a good second in the French Derby earlier this month, having led until the final 100 metres when being picked up by Ace Impact.

That was a slight disappointment as beaten favourite, but the Head team remain confident they can enjoy further Classic glory with French 1000 Guineas heroine Blue Rose Cen in the Prix de Diane on Sunday.

"Blue Rose Cen is really one of those brilliant kinds and I just can't wait to see what step she takes next," Head told Sky Sports Racing.

"She has been very professional the whole time but it was a very important challenge for us to make her into a star three-year-old.

"We've proved now we can do it and I have the feeling we can do it again. We've been talking about a lot since last year as we already had a fair idea what we were going to do with Blue Rose Cen.

"It's going to be a very nice race and of course I assume Blue Rose Cen with the pedigree she has can handle the distance not a problem."

Head expertly handled Blue Rose Cen as a two-year-old, winning the Group One Prix Marcel Boussac and her success in the French 1000 Guineas was a testament to Head's training abilities.

But with her now tackling the extra two furlongs and some high-quality rivals in the field of 15, it will be a serious test of Head's mettle.

"Of course we will encounter new fillies, good fillies, and I can't wait for the race," he added.

"She has a very nice character and a great mentality. She's been easy to train, never had a problem and she's been working brilliantly."

Meanwhile, regular jockey Aurelien Lemaitre has praised Head, who has managed to work from the ground up despite the family dynasty he has came from.

"It's difficult to find Classic horses and he has succeeded in doing so with the Blue Rose Cen," Lemaitre said. "All credit to Christopher because he educated the filly when she was young.

"Starting from scratch, always evolving progressively and maintaining that quality at three years old, it's incredible to do that, especially for someone like him with so little experience."

Watch the Prix de Diane on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday June 18.