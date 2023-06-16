Weekend Winners: Tactical affair could suit Andrew Balding's Chaldean in St James’s Palace!

At The Races pundit Declan Rix thinks the St. James's Palace Stakes could turn into a tactical affair and play into the hands of Andrew Balding's Chaldean.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt was last seen winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and will be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

The retiring Italian which again take up the ride, although takes on both the Irish 2000 Guineas hero Paddington and some unexposed types including Cicero's Gift in the Group One on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Frankie got a freebie up on the front end and could see him controlling the race," Rix told the Weekend Winners digital show.

"If you go back and watch Paddington in the Irish 2000 Guineas, he was very slow away and if he's slow away on the round course at Ascot, I could see Chaldean getting into a good position and getting first run on Paddington.

"I thought the form was franked in the 2000 Guineas by Hi Royal and to a certain extent Galeron in the Irish 2000 Guineas.

"He's a very likable horse, straightforward and the likes of Cicero's Gift and Mostabshir will have to improve a good bit to get to the level of Chaldean and Paddington."

Image: Paddington runs in the St. James's Palace Stakes

BetVictor's Sam Boswell also looks at Day One for his Royal Ascot banker, opting for a Willie Mullins-trained Triumph Hurdle winner back on the flat.

Vauban has been placed in both English and Irish renewals of the Champion Hurdle, finishing behind both Constitution Hill and stablemate State Man.

But now set to have his first start on the flat for Willie Mullins, Boswell thinks this trip will bring the best out of the five-year-old.

"He is arguably in a tricky division over hurdles as I don't think he's ever going to be beating the likes of Constitution Hill," Boswell added.

Image: Jockey Paul Townend celebrates on Vauban after winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Friday March 18, 2022.

"Going through his flat form you have to go back a few years to his French runs where he was a winner over 1m3f and 1m4f so this little bit further should help.

"This little bit further should help him and I wouldn't be too disappointed to see some rain showers on Sunday just to loosen the ground a little bit.

"The Melbourne Cup has been on the horse's agenda for a while and if they are serious about that he will have to be going fairly close here.

"Ryan Moore is booked to ride and we know how effective him and Willie Mullins are when teaming up together.

"For all he's better known for his jumping winners, Willie Mullins' record at Ascot is very impressive with eight victories and I suspect that figure will reach double figures before too long."