Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Windsor and Wolverhampton host quality Monday cards on eve of Royal Ascot

There is a packed day of action for Sky Sports Racing viewers to enjoy on the eve of Royal Ascot, with top-class meetings at Lingfield, Windsor and Wolverhampton on Monday.

3.30 Lingfield - Former Derby fourth Masekela on retrieval mission

Despite finishing an impressive fourth in last year's Derby, Andrew Balding's Masekela has been unable to revisit the winners' enclosure since 2021 and will hope to find some form in the Play With The Finest Bookmaker, Fitzdares Handicap (3.30).

He has had significant struggles following a gelding operation this season and drops further in class for this feature 10-furlong contest.

He will take on five rivals here including Richard Hannon's three-year-old One Night Thunder, who is probably the only in-form runner of the sextet.

He will have to take on his elders but does receive the weight-for-age allowance under rider Pat Dobbs.

Simon and Ed Crisford's four-year-old gelding Sea The Casper makes his first start of the season having won three of seven starts last year.

Course-and-distance winner Paris Lights drops back in trip after finishing in mid-division at York last month.

Image: Paris Lights scored at Lingfield in December under William Buick

7.05 Windsor - 11 contest wide-open Sprint Series Qualifier

The latest instalment of the Fitzdares Sprint Series Qualifier Handicap (7.05) sees 11 runners go to post, topped by Jack Channon's Chairmanoftheboard.

The usually reliable sprinter ran below par at Ascot on May 12, but having run poorly there previously is perhaps forgiven and could bounce back on the strength of his Newmarket run on May 6.

A host of key rivals in this competitive event include the well-drawn pair of Sterling Knight and May Sonic, while recent winner Treacherous foots the weights for Ed de Giles.

Nomadic Empire outran odds of 20/1 to be a close third in a valuable handicap at Haydock nine days ago so merits plenty of respect for David O'Meara.

Image: Chairmanoftheboard (yellow and blue) in winning action at Haydock

3.40 Wolverhampton - Boughey's Storymaker can strike on handicap debut

The At The Races Expert Tips Handicap (3.40) headlines a hugely-competitive card at Wolverhampton, with the feature attracting an intriguing field of 12.

George Boughey's Storymaker has finished third on each of her three starts to date and makes her handicap debut from top weight under 5lb claimer Connor Planas.

The daughter of Ulysses ran a good race behind Group One filly Running Lion on debut and can be suited by stepping back up to a mile here.

It will not be a simple task, with fellow handicap debutants Al Tarfa and I'm Too Tired providing interest.

Monday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield, Windsor and Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, June 19.