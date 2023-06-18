Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing: Chaldean, Modern Games and Highfield Princess feature on day one

Modern Games will face 11 rivals as he bids for a sixth Group One win in Tuesday's Queen Anne Stakes, the opening event of Royal Ascot 2023.

Charlie Appleby's charge struck at the highest level in France, Canada and America last year and secured his first Group One on home soil when winning the Lockinge at Newbury last month.

He had the Richard Hannon-trained Chindit behind him that day and he reopposes along with the third Berkshire Shadow, fifth Mutasaabeq, sixth-placed Lusail and the seventh Light Infantry.

Modern Games' main rival appears to be the John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral, winner of the Coronation Stakes at this meeting last year and making her seasonal bow here.

Angel Bleu, Cash, Pogo and Triple Time complete the field along with Appleby's second runner Native Trail.

Classic stars clash in St James's Palace

Chaldean and Paddington provide a mouth-watering clash in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Winners of the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish equivalent for Andrew Balding and Aidan O'Brien respectively, they are the star names among a nine-strong field.

Isaac Shelby, who was narrowly beaten in the French Guineas, represents Brian Meehan with Charlie Hill's Cicero's Gift an interesting contender as he makes the leap to top-class company after winning each of his three career starts.

Hills also runs Galeron, with Charyn, Indestructible, Mostabshir and Royal Scotsman making up the field.

Coolangatta adds international flavour to King's Stand

A high-class field of 19 goes to post in the King's Stand Stakes, with Highfield Princess currently heading the market for John Quinn.

Australian raider Coolangatta, trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, is also a popular pick for the five-furlong affair, with her compatriot Cannonball another towards the head of the betting for Peter and Paul Snowden.

The Karl Burke-trained pair of Dramatised and Marshman are in the line up along with the likes of Manaccan, Twilight Calls and Twilight Gleaming.

George Boughey's Asadna is one of 22 for the Coventry Stakes with Willie Mullins holding leading claims in both the 20-runner Ascot Stakes and the Copper Horse Stakes via Bring On The Night and Vauban, with the latter one of a maximum field of 16.

Frankie Dettori will ride Saga for the King and Queen in the Wolferton Stakes, with the Gosden-trained runner having come within a head of victory for the late Queen at last year's meeting.