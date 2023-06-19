Hollie Doyle's Royal Ascot blog: Army Ethos can get week off to a flyer in Coventry Stakes for Archie Watson

It’s a busy start to Royal Ascot for Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle whose four rides on Tuesday include star sprinter Bradsell in the Group One King’s Stand Stakes.

Army can march to Coventry glory

I'm really excited about riding the Archie Watson-trained ARMY ETHOS in the Group Two Coventry Stakes (3.05) at Royal Ascot on Tuesday - without doubt one of my best chances of the week.

Archie Watson's scopey colt has improved such a lot since I won on him on debut at Ayr last month and is ready to show what a lovely colt he is on the biggest stage.

The son of Shalaa was really quite sleepy before making his debut but has woken up and begun to develop into a proper racehorse in the past few weeks.

I'm happy with my draw in stall 12. I'm on the right side, close to the lightning-fast American colt Fandom and William Buick's strongly fancied run-away debut winner Asadna, who should both take me deep into the race.

I won the Coventry 12 months ago on Bradsell for the same connections, Victorious Racing. Army Ethos is a completely different type, bigger and has more scope, and it would be simply amazing to repeat the feat.

Drop in trip the right move for Bradsell

BRADSELL hasn't seen out six furlongs in either start this season but has shown plenty of early dash, so the drop back to the minimum trip in the Group One King's Stand Stakes (3.40) on Tuesday looks the right move.

Archie Watson abandoned plans to run him in the Group One Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs later in the week in favour of taking on the older horses in this exciting speed test.

There's no doubt he retained all the gears he possessed as a two-year-old when showing up well for a long way in the Commonwealth Cup Trial at this track and the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park last time.

I'm happy with my starting position in stall seven, which enables me to race close to the upwardly mobile Manaccan and multiple Group One-winning mare Highfield Princess. This is a tough race, but with the age allowance in his favour I'm hoping I'll be in there with every chance inside that final furlong.

Image: Doyle wins the Coventry Stakes on Bradsell at Royal Ascot last year

Watson gelding can have Aaddeey in the sun

AADDEEY has a stronger chance than his double-figure odds suggest in the Copper Horse Handicap (6.10) on Tuesday - a race I won on Amtiyaz two years ago for my boss Imad Alsagar.

He made the perfect start for Archie Watson and owners Hambleton Racing when he dictated the race at Ripon on his stable debut at the end of April and this race has been on the agenda ever since.

I can't believe how much he's come on for that win. He looks brilliant and a gleaming coat and has really tightened up for the run. He's got a decent draw in stall six and will enjoy going the extra quarter-mile.

I also ride Archie's dual-purpose performer THRONE HALL in the Ascot Stakes (5.00) over the Gold Cup distance of two-and-a-half miles.

He proved over hurdles that he stays well but has produced his best form on the Flat up to a-mile-and-six-furlongs so we'll have to wait and see what he finds. He's a fun horse who will hopefully give connections a nice day out.

Image: Aaddeey, ridden by Ryan Moore, wins the Vertem Very Different Stockbrokers Handicap at Doncaster

Chindit can out-run odds for old boss Hannon

Tuesday's curtain-raiser, the Group One Queen Anne Stakes (2.30), has an open look about it which gives me the feeling my old boss Richard Hannon's CHINDIT can out-run his big odds.

The five-year-old loves Ascot. He's won three times at the track and comes into this race on the back of a tough performance in the Group One Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month.

He did so well to maintain the gallop that day, in the end going down little more than a length to Modern Games, who had the race run to suit and re-opposes at much shorter odds.

It's a special year for Frankie Dettori, who will be riding at Royal Ascot for the last time before hanging up his boots at the end of the year, so I'd love to see him win the Group One St James's Palace Stakes on Chaldean.

I think Andrew Balding's son of Frankel deserves more credit than he got for winning what many though was a sub-standard 2000 Guineas. He can prove himself a colt of the highest calibre at the probable expense of Aidan O'Brien's Paddington, who won the Irish 2000 Guineas and is clearly still improving.

Watch every race from Royal Ascot, live only on Sky Sports Racing from Tuesday June 20 to Saturday June 24.