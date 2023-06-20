Royal Ascot: River Tiber lands Coventry Stakes under Ryan Moore to move Aidan O'Brien level with Sir Michael Stoute

River Tiber kept his unbeaten record intact to land the Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and move Aidan O'Brien level with Michael Stoute as the meeting's all-time leading trainer.

Impressive on his first two career starts this year, River Tiber was sent off a warm 11/8 favourite for the two-year-old sprint contest.

He needed a typically strong Ryan Moore ride to battle his way to the front and eventually see off Hollie Doyle on Archie Watson's Army Ethos, with the pair split across the track.

Just a neck separated the front two at the line, with Bucanero Fuerte in third ahead of Givemethebeatboys.

The victory was O'Brien's 10th Coventry success and his 82nd at Royal Ascot in total.

Image: Aidan O'Brien started Royal Ascot week just one winner behind Sir Michael Stoute's all-time record

He told Sky Sports Racing: "Ryan gave him a super ride and I'm delighted for everybody involved. He's a very good horse.

"He's very exciting for us. The Phoenix Stakes looks the ideal race for him and then we can look at stepping up to seven [furlongs] in the autumn."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen led the Royal carriage procession on day one at Ascot.

A proud Watson told Sky Sports Racing: "We've almost won two Coventrys in a row, which for a yard like us is massive. We couldn't be happier with him.

"He's always had so much class and he's done everything right there.

"I'd imagine we'll work around something like the Prix Morny now."