Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing: Aidan O'Brien becomes all-time leading trainer as Paddington strikes

Aidan O'Brien is the new all-time leading trainer at Royal Ascot as Paddington demolished the field in the Group One St James's Palace Stakes.

Starting the 2023 meeting one winner behind Sir Michael Stoute (82), O'Brien got his week off to a flying start with River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes before sending out his Irish 2000 Guineas star Paddington (11/5) in the feature on day one.

Frankie Dettori set out at a furious pace on Andrew Balding's English 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean and was always going to be a tough horse to catch as the field turned for home in the mile contest.

But, Ryan Moore was looming dangerously down the outside and edged his mount closer inside the final two furlongs before going away to win comfortably by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

Roger Varian's Charyn was back in third, ahead of Isaac Shelby and Indestructible.

Image: Aidan O'Brien is the new all-time leading trainer at Royal Ascot

O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "You can never be confident in these races, only hopeful.

"He's obviously a very good horse and Ryan gave him an excellent ride. It wasn't easy with Frankie out front but he waited and quickened very well.

"He's bred to get further if the lads want him to but his asset is he's a very good traveller."

The Ballydoyle handler was eager to praise his team, in particular 39-year-old rider Ryan Moore, who celebrated his 75th Royal Ascot winner in the saddle.

Image: Ryan Moore moved onto 75 Royal Ascot winners after Paddington's success

He said: "I'm delighted for the lads.

"Ryan is an incredible rider and getting better every year - he just makes it happen and it gives us great confidence.

"I told him he'll keep getting better until he's 45 or 46 so there's still time!"