Hollie Doyle's Royal Ascot blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador back for more on day two after Bradsell success

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is back at Royal Ascot on Wednesday with five more chances including Tempus in the Royal Hunt Cup and Action Point in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Tempus back in the Hunt at favourite track

There's something about Ascot that seems to bring the best out of TEMPUS, who re-appears in the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

Archie Watson's Hambleton Racing gelding took his form to a new level last season after finishing a highly creditable third in this race, winning Group Threes at Salisbury and in France.

He also returned to Ascot to win a valuable handicap at the King George meeting but has become one of the forgotten horses of the race after a low-key start to the season.

I was more encouraged by his performance in Listed company at this track last month and the rain that has fallen over Berkshire will be welcome. I also think the high draw in stall 25, close to some of the more fancied runners, will be an advantage so fingers crossed.

Image: Tempus and Doyle (gold and navy) stretch clear to win at Ascot

Ready for action in Windsor Castle

I'm really fond of Archie Watson's ACTION POINT who has the credentials to give me a great ride in the day two finale, the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (6.10).

He's a lovely big colt by Blue Point who has already had experience of Ascot, having finished second to one of the ante-post favourites Maximum Impact on trials day last month.

There's not as much between the two as the market suggests. My boy was open to a lot of improvement and has been pleasing us all at Saxon Gate Stables ahead of this assignment.

It's a race that Archie won a few years ago with Soldier's Call, of course, so he knows what it takes to go into a fiercely competitive race like this with a proper chance.

Angel ready to fly high in fillies' feature

I always enjoy riding for Jane Chapple-Hyam so I am really looking forward to linking up again with INTERNATIONALANGEL in the Group Two Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (3.40).

This six-year-old is as tough as they come and won't go down for a lack of effort in what I consider to be quite an open race, headed by Joseph O'Brien's Jumbly - a horse I won on at Ascot for the Charlton's last year.

Internationalangel has work to do to make her presence felt on these terms but she heads to Ascot fresh after a spring break and felt very well when I rode her work in Newmarket last week.

Image: Internationalangel (near side) and Oscula battle it out at Goodwood

Handicap chance for Watson class dropper

ROMAN MIST is giving weight away to most of her rivals in the Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap (3.05), but that's for a good reason.

She showed her quality when she made every yard of the running to win the Listed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood on her first start for Archie Watson in May.

Dropping in grade, I'm hoping she can put behind her a disappointing run at Epsom last time though our wide draw in stall 15 isn't idea for a prominent racer. That said, some of the key contenders are out there with us so I could get a nice tow into the race.

I start the second day with a ride for Ed Walker on Cotai Vision in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes (2.30). She ran a nice race on debut at Lingfield, staying on well when the penny dropped. It's a big step but Ed likes her and will have her well prepared.

Big day for Tom in Prince of Wales's

There's only one horse I'm looking out for in the Group One feature, the Prince Of Wales's Stakes (4.20), but it's a runner with a massive chance.

I'm talking about MY PROSPERO who will be ridden by my husband Tom (Marquand) and can come of age in a mouth-watering renewal.

Lightly raced, he showed his potential at this level when finishing just behind the re-opposing Bay Bridge and Adayar in last autumn's Champion Stakes over course and distance.

My Prospero ran a super race in the Lockinge over a trip short of his best but returning to 10f will bring the best out of him. He's unexposed at the distance and William Haggas has him in peak condition.

Thrilled to win first Royal Ascot Group One

Winning my first Group One at Royal Ascot on BRADSELL on the opening day was an amazing feeling - and achieving it for the boss Archie Watson made it even more special.

Archie deserves great credit for taking the gamble to supplement the colt in the belief that he would be much more effective back over 5f and his owners Victorious Racing were very sporting to allow him to take his chance.

Bradsell had really started to peak going into the King's Stand and Mick Murphy, who rides him every day at home, was convinced he would take all the beating.

Image: Bradsell and Doyle get to the line first in the King's Stand ahead of Highfield Princess

He travelled unbelievably well throughout the race and was always holding Highfield Princess once we had hit the front. The stewards' enquiry made it an anxious wait to get our hands on the trophy but I was always confident we would keep the race.

I was also thrilled with our two-year-old Army Ethos who ran an amazing race to be such a close second in the Coventry Stakes. He, too, had come on in leaps and bounds for his run at Ayr and looks to have an exciting future for the same connections.

Image: Doyle became the first female rider to win a Group One race at Royal Ascot with Bradsell in the King's Stand

Watching the clouds for Trueshan

It's a familiar story for TRUESHAN ahead of Thursday's Gold Cup. His trainer Alan King will leave the decision to run as late as possible with the possibility of the further rain that's so important to him.

We are hoping a wind operation he had recently will help him rediscover his brilliant best form. I have never lost faith in this horse and expect him to be in the thick of things if the ground does turn in his favour.