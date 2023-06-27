Today on Sky Sports Racing: Classy Newton Abbot handicap chase the Tuesday highlight

Newton Abbot hosts some quality jumps action on Tuesday with a top-quality handicap chase the feature, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.20 Newton Abbot - Farouk De Cheneau & Midnight Jewel headline

The feature on the evening is the Get Daily Tips On attheraces.com Handicap Chase (6:20) with Owners Group sending the classy Farouk De Cheneau.

Anthony Honeyball's charge will be ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, having won last month in impressive fashion at Fontwell.

Midnight Jewel is also a last time out winner for Charlie Longsdon, whilst Fat Sam tends to run well at this time of year for Chris Down.

4:00 Brighton - Course winner Sir Winston faces Whispering Song

The Play With The Finest Bookmaker Fitzdares Handicap (4:00) headlines the card from the Sussex track and it's a pretty good heat.

Sir Winston comes here in good form having failed to finish outside the first two in his last three starts, with his last win coming at this venue last month.

One horse who could end Sir Winston's good run is the lightly raced Whispering Song for Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris - he landed a novice contest at Chelmsford back in November and then had 216 days off before finishing down the field on handicap debut at Kempton.

Expect improvement from a yard in red-hot form.

2:00 Brighton - Hat-trick seekers Rivas Rob Roy and Storm Asset lock horns

Rivas Rob Roy is having his 21st start at his beloved Brighton in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap (2:00) and couldn't be coming here in better form.

5lb claimer Millie Wonnacott has a 100% record when teaming up with Storm Asset and would be no surprise to be very handy on this gelding to bring his stamina into play as he is dropping back in trip today.

It would be dangerous to rule out Billaki Mou who was badly interfered with inside the final furlong at this track last time.

Watch Newton Abbot and Brighton on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 27 June.