 Skip to content

Royal Ascot: Frankie Dettori and Oisin Murphy to miss July Cup after receiving eight-day whip bans

Frankie Dettori found to have used whip once above permitted level of six during ride on Inspiral when second in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot; July Cup is the only British Group One Dettori is yet to win as he continues his final year in the saddle

Tuesday 27 June 2023 17:26, UK

Oisin Murphy and Frankie Dettori will both be banned during the July Cup meeting at Newmarket on July 15
Image: Oisin Murphy and Frankie Dettori will be banned during the July Cup meeting at Newmarket on July 15

Frankie Dettori and Oisin Murphy will miss the July Cup at Newmarket next month after each receiving eight-day whip bans during Royal Ascot.

The ban will be a particularly emotional blow for Dettori as the 52-year-old Italian needed to win the Newmarket contest in his final season in the saddle to complete a clean-sweep of British Group One victories.

He was hoping to have a final crack at it aboard Ralph Beckett's dual Group One winner Kinross, but was found by the British Horseracing Authority's whip review committee to have used his whip seven times in the Queen Anne Stakes on John and Thady Gosden's filly Inspiral when second to Triple Time.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

That is one over the allotted number of six on the Flat, which triggers a four-day ban - and as the race is a Group One that penalty is doubled.

With Dettori already due to be serving a nine-day ban, set to run from July 4-12 inclusive for causing interference on Saga in the Wolferton Stakes - which he is appealing - his whip ban would begin after that suspension has been served, ruling him out of the July Cup on July 15. His dates of suspension for his whip ban are July 13-15 and 17-21.

Trending

Frankie Dettori was unshipped from Chaldean at the start in the Greenham
Image: The July Cup is the only British Group One missing from Dettori's collection

Murphy received his ban for also going one above the permitted level during his ride on King George V Stakes runner-up Valiant King and will be out of action between July 11-15 and 17-19.

James McDonald was handed a 14-day suspension after being judged to have used his whip twice over the limit while riding Artorius in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Also See:

Danny Muscutt also received an eight-day ban for breaking the whip count when fifth on Canberra Legend in the Hampton Court Stakes and will miss the July Cup meeting as well.

Get racing news on your phone
Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Around Sky

Golf

Get Sky Sports Cricket

Football

Fanatics powered by Sky Sports